Wild on 7th - Episode 145: Round 1, Game 4 Recap

Minnesota Wild take game 4 against the Dallas Stars. Kevin Gorg and Joe O'Donnell join Ryan Carter and John King for a full recap of the game. Razor sharp wit from all sides except Dallas, but I'm sure they'll try in game 5. We're all on this roller coaster together, so lock in, listen up, and follow the lead from Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber, and Jesper Wallstedt, just to name a few. This is a Wild squad that knows there is alot of hockey left to play. Off to Dallas for Game 5, so stay sharp fans! btw, Happy Birthday to number 97, Kirill Kaprizov!

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We're here 'til it's here.