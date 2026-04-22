Wild on 7th - Episode 143: Round 1, Game 2 Recap

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Wild drop game 2 in Dallas, along with a Trenin and Zuccarello, and now we have a series.  Listen up Wild fans, this is nothing to be concerned about!  The Wild are heading back to Saint Paul to drop the puck in a best of 5, and Grand Casino Arena is going to be electric.  Joe O'Donnell joins Ryan Carter and John King for a full breakdown of game 2, and some legit optimism for Game 3.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

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