Wild on 7th - Episode 143: Round 1, Game 2 Recap

Wild drop game 2 in Dallas, along with a Trenin and Zuccarello, and now we have a series. Listen up Wild fans, this is nothing to be concerned about! The Wild are heading back to Saint Paul to drop the puck in a best of 5, and Grand Casino Arena is going to be electric. Joe O'Donnell joins Ryan Carter and John King for a full breakdown of game 2, and some legit optimism for Game 3.

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We're here 'til it's here.