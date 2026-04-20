Wild on 7th - Episode 142: Round 1, Game 1 Recap

The Minnesota Wild take game 1 in the opening series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars. Ryan Carter and Joe O'Donnell join us from the road in Dallas, where they witnessed a very strong opening game from the Wild. John King is holding down the studio at TRIA rink, making sure the rock tumbler is rolling, and maintaining the hate, as this series is about to heat up. Big game by nearly all Wild players, Kirill Kaprizov snipes, big goals by Matt Boldy, Ekker, Ryan Hartman, the list goes on. Series stands at 1-0 Minnesota. Give it listen before puck drop in Dallas on Monday night.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.