Wild on 7th - Episode 141: 2026 Playoff Primer

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us, and the Minnesota Wild kick things off on the road against Dallas on Saturday. King and Carts welcome back two fan favorites this week, with the voice of Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell, and Wild rink side reporter Kevin Gorg, for some preflight appetizers, predictions, and good ole fun. Kinger is dressed for the post season, and he's ready to drag everyone into this fight, so buckle up for a tasty Stanley Cup Playoff Primer, and let the hate build before puck drop on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to all our fans and listeners, and thanks to the haters for keeping us top of mind. Special shout out to our live audience guest, 3rd Period Hype Man! Keep bringing the hype! See you all at Grand Casino Arena next week!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.