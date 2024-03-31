Game Recap: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal after the Wild pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson for an extra attacker. The move forfeited Minnesota’s additional point gained by reaching overtime.

“You kind of know that they definitely need that extra point, right,” Marchessault said. “(Head coach) Bruce (Cassidy) I think mentioned it before overtime to be aware if it happens. Obviously, we kind of know their players there and if we kind of just play in front of (Kirill) Kaprizov and (Matt) Boldy there, I think it limits their shooter to get their shot through.

“We were able to make the right play at the right time, and I just think it was a good overall game.”

The Wild pulled goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and scored with the man-advantage in a 4-3 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on March 10.

“We needed two points,” Gustavsson said. “We weren’t going to be happy with one point. It didn’t go our way. It is what it is.”