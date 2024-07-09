Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Declan Chisholm and forward Adam Raska to One-Year Contracts

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Declan Chisholm to a one-year, $1 million contract and forward Adam Raska to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$97,500) for the 2024-25 season.
Chisholm, 24 (1/12/00), collected eight points (3-5=8) including five powerplay points (2-3=5), 29 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and averaged 16:52 in TOI/game in 29 games with Minnesota in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Bowmanville, Ont., scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 17, 2024, vs. Buffalo. He recorded one assist in two games with the Winnipeg Jets before he was claimed off waivers by Minnesota on January 29, 2024. Chisholm missed the first 24 games of last season due to a lower-body injury suffered during training camp.
He recorded 43 points (5-38=43) in 59 games with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2022-23. Chisholm ranked T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists and T-14th in scoring. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022, at Detroit and owns nine points (3-6=9) in 33 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Minnesota (2021-22, 2023-24). Chisholm collected 142 points (22-120=142 and 87 PIM in 214 games in four seasons with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Raska, 22 (9/25/01), recorded seven points (3-4=7), 94 PIM and 50 shots in 49 games for the Iowa Wild last season after being acquired by Minnesota via trade, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Calen Addison on Nov. 8, 2023. He also skated in five NHL games with Minnesota last season. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Frydek-Mistek, Czechia, began the 2023-24 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, skating in seven games and tallying four PIM.
Raska has notched 32 points (12-20=32), 276 PIM and 177 shots in 159 career games over three AHL seasons with San Jose (2021-23) and Iowa (2023-24). He has skated in 13 career NHL career games in parts of three seasons with the Sharks (2021-23) and Wild (2023-24). He appeared in 57 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL, where he recorded 46 points (25-21=46), 67 PIM and a plus-14 rating in two seasons (2019-21). Raska was selected by San Jose in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
