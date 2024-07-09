Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Declan Chisholm and forward Adam Raska to One-Year Contracts

Chisholm, 24 (1/12/00), collected eight points (3-5=8) including five powerplay points (2-3=5), 29 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and averaged 16:52 in TOI/game in 29 games with Minnesota in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Bowmanville, Ont., scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 17, 2024, vs. Buffalo. He recorded one assist in two games with the Winnipeg Jets before he was claimed off waivers by Minnesota on January 29, 2024. Chisholm missed the first 24 games of last season due to a lower-body injury suffered during training camp.

He recorded 43 points (5-38=43) in 59 games with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2022-23. Chisholm ranked T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists and T-14th in scoring. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022, at Detroit and owns nine points (3-6=9) in 33 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Minnesota (2021-22, 2023-24). Chisholm collected 142 points (22-120=142 and 87 PIM in 214 games in four seasons with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.