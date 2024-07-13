It’s easy to go through the motions come development camp. Some prospects want to fit in and just soak everything in. While others want to make an impact and a good first impression. Look no further than goaltender Samuel Hlavaj’s first impression.
Minnesota Wild Development Camp Recap
The Wild hosted its annual Development Camp which featured the 2024 Draft Class, familiar faces and some standouts
On day one of camp the Wild’s staff put every player through some physical testing. One test in particular was the Airdyne wind bike.
Airdyne wind bikes are a type of stationary bike. The faster you ride the bike the harder it gets. Hlavaj rode it a bit too hard and has now been given the nickname Mr. July after he broke it.
"I don't know," Hlavaj said when asked what happened to the bike. "I just pushed too hard."
“He’s powerful,” Wild Director of Player Development Brad Bombardir said. “We’re looking forward to having him here this year. Coming over here, North America. it’s a change for him and all that, but we’ll put the work in with him and see what ends up happening.”
Charlie Stramel Reflects On Season, Excited For New Challenge
It’s been a rocky road for the Wild’s 2023 first-round pick but the organization is sticking true to the Minnesota Native in hopes of him finding his game again.
After spending the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, Stramel has transferred to Michigan State to play for Adam Nightingale, whom he thrived under at the National Development Program.
"Yeah, I dealt with a little bit of injuries early on. Playing down the lineup a little bit. Wasn’t playing my best hockey personally, and then didn’t end up working up into a top spot throughout the year," Stramel said of his struggles last year. "So it is what it is. Obviously not where you want to be. But, I’m at (Michigan) State now. I’m pumped. Playing with a chip on my shoulder this season and looking forward to it."
The biggest thing Stramel hopes to improve on next season is to get back to his game. The game that the Wild drafted, thinking it would translate to the NHL. He has a power-forward build to him being 6-foot-3 but Stramel steered away from that the last two years which has led to a few struggling seasons.
“Yeah I think getting back to my identity, right? Just getting back to the power forward, 200-foot center, winning draws, good at the net front,” Stramel said. “Not straying away from that. I think at times I strayed away from that at Wisconsin and it hurt me. I've got to stick to the player I am and the player I'm hopefully going to be at the next level. Just stick to the basics.”
But change will be good for Stramel. Playing for a coach whom he is familiar with will do wonders for Stramel and hopefully get his game back on track.
“The change for him going to Michigan State this year will be great," Bombardir said. “He's familiar with the coach. They have a great relationship. I've spoken with Adam and he expects Charlie to improve as a player too. He did mention this to myself and Charlie: It's just not about changing a jersey. He's not switching jerseys. You're coming in here and we want you to take another step in your development and be a good player for us. I'm excited for him.”
2024 12th Overall Pick Zeev Buium Is Almost Ready To Make The Jump
The Wild want winners in the organization and Zeev Buium fits that to a tee. The Wild’s recent first-round pick won two championships and a Gold Medal during his freshman season of college hockey.
Buium, 18, won a Gold Medal with team USA at the 2024 World Juniors Championships, an NCHC conference championship, and a National Championship with Denver University. He won the last two championships at the Xcel Energy Center.
“Yeah I think it’s really cool. I mean, we won the NCHC too in their building as well so, two championships in four games feels pretty good so, yeah, I mean it’s awesome,” Buium said on being familiar with St. Paul. “It’s a great start I feel like and hopefully it keeps building up.”
All eyes were on Buium at development camp. Fans filled into TRIA Rink in St. Paul to watch Wild prospects, but mostly to see Buium’s flawless skating and abilities. He proved to Wild management and fans that he is a promising prospect who is almost ready to make the jump to the NHL.
“Great kid. Love him. Confident guy. I think that's what drives him as a player and drives his success. He should be confident,” Bombardir said.“All he's done is win, especially in our building, too, which is kind of nice. Hopefully that continues.
“He's actually pretty close. He's fairly close. Time will tell. Usually I would say my answer is always this: You allow the player to decide that with their play and their preparation. When they're ready to jump they'll make the jump and we'll be there to support them in that.”
The 6-foot defenseman will go back to Denver for his sophomore season alongside fellow Wild draft pick Riegor Lorenz, in hopes of winning another National Championship.
Riley Heidt Is Ready For The Next Step
Confidence is a good thing in a hockey player and no one has more confidence than the Wild’s 2023 second-round pick, Riley Heidt. Why wouldn't he after the year he just had?
Heidt is coming off a tremendous year in the WHL where he broke a Prince George Cougars playoff record for most career assists in franchise history.
Not only that but Heidt worked on the defensive side of his game before the 2023-24 season and took pride in playing on the penalty kill. In the process of that Heidt, ranked third in the WHL in scoring.
The 5-foot-10 center recorded 37 goals and 80 assists across 66 games last year for Prince George. He jumped from a 97 point season the previous year to 117 last year while posting career highs in every offensive category. Heidt finished tied with Connor Bedard for first in assists with 72 during the 2022-23 season and ranked second in assists last year with 80.
“The biggest thing he was really focused on this year was being a really good PK player. He was. He was just so driven at the beginning of the year,” Bombardir said. “We have so much respect for him doing that because it allowed him to grow his game. We always tell all these guys, don't let us send them home. And Billy has always been like that.”
Heidt’s confidence and the incredible season he had will make for a tough decision for the Wild’s staff on whether he starts the year in the NHL or goes back to the WHL. But in Heidt’s mind, he’s ready.
“Personally I believe that I’ve got a good shot. I’ve worked hard my whole life. I think I fit right in,” Heidt said on whether he's ready for the NHL. “So it’s just going to come down to myself to compete every day and try and make it. So that’s what I’m going to do. It’s been my dream since day one. I wouldn’t be playing this sport if I didn’t want to do that.”