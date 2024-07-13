Minnesota Wild Development Camp Recap

Charlie Stramel Reflects On Season, Excited For New Challenge

It’s been a rocky road for the Wild’s 2023 first-round pick but the organization is sticking true to the Minnesota Native in hopes of him finding his game again.

After spending the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, Stramel has transferred to Michigan State to play for Adam Nightingale, whom he thrived under at the National Development Program.

"Yeah, I dealt with a little bit of injuries early on. Playing down the lineup a little bit. Wasn’t playing my best hockey personally, and then didn’t end up working up into a top spot throughout the year," Stramel said of his struggles last year. "So it is what it is. Obviously not where you want to be. But, I’m at (Michigan) State now. I’m pumped. Playing with a chip on my shoulder this season and looking forward to it."

The biggest thing Stramel hopes to improve on next season is to get back to his game. The game that the Wild drafted, thinking it would translate to the NHL. He has a power-forward build to him being 6-foot-3 but Stramel steered away from that the last two years which has led to a few struggling seasons.

“Yeah I think getting back to my identity, right? Just getting back to the power forward, 200-foot center, winning draws, good at the net front,” Stramel said. “Not straying away from that. I think at times I strayed away from that at Wisconsin and it hurt me. I've got to stick to the player I am and the player I'm hopefully going to be at the next level. Just stick to the basics.”

But change will be good for Stramel. Playing for a coach whom he is familiar with will do wonders for Stramel and hopefully get his game back on track.

“The change for him going to Michigan State this year will be great," Bombardir said. “He's familiar with the coach. They have a great relationship. I've spoken with Adam and he expects Charlie to improve as a player too. He did mention this to myself and Charlie: It's just not about changing a jersey. He's not switching jerseys. You're coming in here and we want you to take another step in your development and be a good player for us. I'm excited for him.”