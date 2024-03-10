Boldy scores in OT, Wild recover to defeat Predators

Boldy, who also had two assists, scored a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello with Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker.

Minnesota would have forfeited the additional point gained by reaching overtime if Nashville had scored with Fleury pulled for an extra attacker.

The goal came after Ryan O'Reilly forced overtime, tying it 3-3 at 17:58 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot through traffic on the power play.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota (31-27-7), which has points in four straight (3-0-1). Fleury made 27 saves.

Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist, and Luke Evangelista extended his goal streak to three games for Nashville (37-25-4), which extends its point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Jonas Brodin gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:16 of the first period, putting in a rebound below the left circle.

Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 9:00 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after Kiefer Sherwood stole the puck from Kaprizov behind the net.

Luke Evangelista gave Nashville 2-1 at 3:36 of the second period after Jankowski’s pass deflected off Tommy Novak’s skate to Evangelista alone in the slot.

Kaprizov made it 2-2 at 18:42 with a power-play goal, shoveling in a rebound in front after Saros made three pads saves.

Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 12:28 of the third period when he stole an attempted breakout pass from Anthony Beauvillier in the neutral zone and beat Saros with a backhand on a breakaway.