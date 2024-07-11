SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Sammy Walker to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$125,000) for the 2024-25 season.
Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Sammy Walker to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
Walker, 24, appeared in four games with Minnesota last season. The right-shot forward also skated in 70 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 45 points (14-31=45), three power-play goals (PPG), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 176 shots on goal. Walker ranked first on Iowa in points, assists and shots and third in goals. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in 13 career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, owns 93 points (41-52=93), 12 PPG, eight GWG and 294 shots in 126 career AHL games over two seasons with Iowa (2022-24). Walker ranked second among AHL rookies in GWG (5), third in goals and T-6th in scoring in 2022-23. He collected 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22) and served as team captain his final three seasons. Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022.
