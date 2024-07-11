Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Sammy Walker to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

1920x1080walker
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Sammy Walker to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$125,000) for the 2024-25 season.

Walker, 24, appeared in four games with Minnesota last season. The right-shot forward also skated in 70 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 45 points (14-31=45), three power-play goals (PPG), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 176 shots on goal. Walker ranked first on Iowa in points, assists and shots and third in goals. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in 13 career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, owns 93 points (41-52=93), 12 PPG, eight GWG and 294 shots in 126 career AHL games over two seasons with Iowa (2022-24). Walker ranked second among AHL rookies in GWG (5), third in goals and T-6th in scoring in 2022-23. He collected 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22) and served as team captain his final three seasons. Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Wild on 7th - Episode 71 feat. Judd Brackett, Billy G, Zeev Buium and Ryder Ritchie

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Declan Chisholm and forward Adam Raska to One-Year Contracts

Development Camp Preview

Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North Announce Date and Match-ups for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild to Hold Development Camp July 9-11 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Signs Jake Middleton to a Four-Year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Eight Players

Minnesota Wild Signs Center Yakov Trenin to a Four-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Jack Capuano Associate Coach

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Selects Six Players in the 2024 NHL Draft

Wild selects Leskovar with 174th overall pick

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Jakub Lauko from the Boston Bruins in Exchange for Forward Vinni Lettieri

Wild selects Wutzke with 142nd overall pick

Wild selects Soini with 140th overall pick

Wild selects Kiviharju with 122nd overall pick

Wild selects Ritchie with 45th overall pick