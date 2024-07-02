Minnesota Wild to Hold Development Camp July 9-11 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will hold a Development Camp for team prospects July 9-11 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown Saint Paul. Iowa Wild coaches and Minnesota Wild development staff members will lead the on-ice sessions. Players will participate in daily skating, strength and conditioning sessions, as well as off-ice topics including social media training, leadership training and nutrition education. 35 players are expected to attend this year’s Development Camp.
Wild Development Camp practices are free and open to the public. Fans must register for all practice sessions at www.wild.com/openpractices. Doors will open to fans 30 minutes before the first practice session each day. Select Minnesota Wild prospects will sign autographs for fans on Wednesday, July 10 starting at 12 p.m.
2024 MINNESOTA WILD DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE
DATE TIME NOTES
July 9 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m. Group 1 practice/Group 2 practice
July 10 9:05 a.m./10:30 a.m. Team White practice/Team Green practice
12 p.m. Player Autographs
July 11 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m. Defensemen practice/Forward practice
Media members should contact the Wild Media Relations Department if interested in attending Development Camp. Players will be available to media each day at approximately 11:45 am.