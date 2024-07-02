Minnesota Wild to Hold Development Camp July 9-11 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will hold a Development Camp for team prospects July 9-11 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown Saint Paul. Iowa Wild coaches and Minnesota Wild development staff members will lead the on-ice sessions. Players will participate in daily skating, strength and conditioning sessions, as well as off-ice topics including social media training, leadership training and nutrition education. 35 players are expected to attend this year’s Development Camp.