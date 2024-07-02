Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild’s 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. The Wild opens the season at home on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Columbus Blue Jackets - the 12th time in franchise history Minnesota will start the season at Xcel Energy Center (not including the home start in 2010-11 vs. Carolina in Finland).

The 2024-25 schedule consists of 82 games - 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 17 weekend games (three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday). March holds the most home games in a month this season with 11. The Wild’s longest homestand is seven games, March 9-22. Minnesota will play nine road games in January. The Wild will play a season-long, seven-game road trip, October 13-29.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 10 games that start before 5 p.m. this season, six home games and four on the road. Last season the team played 13 games that started before 5 p.m.