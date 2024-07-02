Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Wild opens season at Xcel EnergyCenter on Oct. 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

24-25ScheduleRelease_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild’s 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. The Wild opens the season at home on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Columbus Blue Jackets - the 12th time in franchise history Minnesota will start the season at Xcel Energy Center (not including the home start in 2010-11 vs. Carolina in Finland).

The 2024-25 schedule consists of 82 games - 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 17 weekend games (three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday). March holds the most home games in a month this season with 11. The Wild’s longest homestand is seven games, March 9-22. Minnesota will play nine road games in January. The Wild will play a season-long, seven-game road trip, October 13-29.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 10 games that start before 5 p.m. this season, six home games and four on the road. Last season the team played 13 games that started before 5 p.m.

The Wild will play 26 games against Central Division opponents: Chicago (two home, two road), Colorado (two home, two road), Dallas (two home, two road), Nashville (two home, one road), St. Louis (two home, two road), Utah (two home, two road) and Winnipeg (one home, two road). Minnesota will also play three games against each team in the Pacific Division for a total of 24 games: Anaheim (one home, two road), Calgary (one home, two road), Edmonton (two home, one road), Los Angeles (two home, one road), San Jose (one home, two road), Seattle (two home, one road), Vancouver (one home, two road) and Vegas (two home, one road).

The Wild will play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests.

New this season, the NHL will hold a 4 Nations Face-Off that will feature players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of seven games from February 12-20, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin is General Manager, Wild Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is Director of Player Development and Wild Head Coach John Hynes will serve as an assistant coach for the 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team that will compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off. More information and the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off can be found here.

Fans can sync the Wild’s schedule to their smart phones and electronic calendars. Fans are also encouraged to download the Wild App to view Minnesota’s schedule and access videos, articles, stats and other information about the club. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

