Development Camp Preview

Prospects and invitees get chance to showcase talent, potential at annual event

By Aaron Heckmann
@Aaron_heckmann Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild is hosting its annual development camp this week between July 9-11 at Tria Rink inside Treasure Island Center in St. Paul.

The camp each summer is exciting for both attendees and the Wild’s development staff. An autograph signing will be held on Tuesday, July 9 for fans in attendance.

“We’re always excited when we have the opportunity to get all of our prospects together in one place,” Wild Director of Player Development Brad Bombardir told Wild.com.

“This really is the only opportunity that we get to have them all together. Between the time they depart development camp and our NHL and AHL seasons begin to ramp back up in mid-September, our European and Russian prospects are already playing regular season games and our NCAA prospects are back in school — prepping and training with their teams for their upcoming seasons. So when we do return in September, we essentially have our CHL prospects and first-year pros participating in camps and games.”

Thirty five team prospects and invitees are expected to attend this week and will participate in on-and-off ice sessions throughout the duration of camp. There will be daily on-ice and skating sessions and strength and conditioning training, in addition to important off-ice topics — such as social media and leadership training and nutrition education.

This comprehensive camp each summer serves as an important checkpoint, an opportunity for the Wild’s development staff to see each players’ progress.

“While the benefits of NHL development camps — along with vast improvements in player training and prep — have evolved immensely over the past number of years, they can still be beneficial,” Bombardir said. “It allows our prospects and future Wild players to begin to build a connection within the group and to our organization. It gives us the chance to check in on how their training is progressing, and if they’re making headway on their deficiencies. It also allows us to recognize any areas of concern and still gives us some time to respond to those concerns so they can be in the best possible position to create some early success in their upcoming seasons.”

Forwards to watch

Liam Ohgren: The Wild’s first-round pick in 2022 got his first taste of the NHL this past season, which is valuable experience ahead of next season with his goal of making the team out of training camp. Ohgren scored 12 goals and 19 points in 26 games (a .73 point-per-game rate) and finished with a +12 rating with Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League last season. The 20-year-old winger also captained Sweden to silver at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in January. Then in April, Ohgren played three games with AHL Iowa before he showcased his efficient two-way game during a four-game NHL stint with Minnesota. Ohgren scored his first NHL goal in San Jose on April 13 and also recorded an assist, had eight shots, drew a penalty and played an average of 14:31 a game.

“You get to feel how it is on the ice and off the ice as well. You get to know everyone on the team and everyone on the staff,” Ohgren told Wild.com inside Tria Rink in April. “So, it’s been really good for me, I think, and I’m gonna do everything I can to make the team next year, and I think this is a good first step.”

Riley Heidt: The Wild’s 2023 second-round pick took his game to another level during the 2023-24 season. Heidt, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract in March, scored a career-high 37 goals and 117 points in 66 games with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL. He finished with a +34 rating and 51.8 faceoff win percentage. Heidt’s 117 points ranked second on his team and third in the WHL. In the playoffs, the 19-year-old center recorded 16 assists and 19 points in 15 games. Heidt’s impressive season landed him on the WHL’s First All-Star Team. He could compete for a roster spot on the Wild next season.

Hunter Haight: The Wild’s 2022 second-round pick elevated his game in 2023-24, his first full season with the Saginaw Spirit of the WHL. Haight, who was traded from the Barrie Colts to the Spirit in 2022-23, notched 25 goals and 67 points with a +14 rating in 68 games. The 20-year center also scored nine goals and 13 points in 17 playoff games and finished the season with a 52.8 faceoff win percentage. Haight had a memorable end to his season as he helped his host Saginaw win the Memorial Cup on June 2, scoring twice and assisting on another goal in five games during the tournament.

​​“Honestly, it’s a surreal feeling,” Haight told Wild.com about what it was like to hold up the Memorial Cup. “I remember picking it up and handing it to the next guy. I was just so happy. So excited. So proud of everyone who's a part of the Saginaw Spirit and our season. Friends and family are running through your mind in those moments. The people that support you. It was really cool.”

Rieger Lorenz: The Wild’s 2022 second-round pick took the next step in his development during the 2023-24 season. The 20-year-old winger scored 16 goals and 30 points with a +21 rating in 44 games with the University of Denver last season after recording two goals and nine points in 37 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Lorenz went on a scoring tear toward the end of the season, scoring eight goals and 13 points in the final 15 games.

Lorenz’s promising sophomore season with the Pioneers ended in the best way possible: a national championship, and he played a big part in that. Lorenz finished tied for third on the Pioneers in goals, and he was named to the 2024 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

“Each day kind of sinks in a little bit more,” Lorenz told Wild.com in April after winning the national title. “I get emotional thinking about it every morning I wake up and to kind of watch the videos that have been posted about us. It’s still surreal.”

Rasmus Kumpulainen: The Wild’s 2023 second-round pick put together a strong first season with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, scoring 28 goals (tied third on the team) and 56 points (seventh) with a +14 rating in 58 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Kumpulainen, 18, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild in March, also recorded 11 points in 21 playoff games.

Matthew Sop: The Iowa Wild signed Sop to a one-year contract in June, and Minnesota has invited him to this year’s camp. The 21-year-old undrafted forward scored 43 goals and 90 points with a +19 rating in 67 games last season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. As a result of his production, Sop was awarded the Leo Lalonde Trophy in April as the Overage Player of the Year in the OHL — where his 43 goals and 90 points ranked tied for fifth and tied for 11th, respectively. He also had six points in 10 playoff games. Sop totaled 76 goals and 169 points in 203 games with Kitchener.

Ryder Ritchie: The Wild’s 2024 second-round selection made the most of his 2023-24 season despite missing two months due to injury. Still, Ritchie managed to score at almost a point-per-game pace — finishing with 19 goals (fifth on the team) and 44 points (sixth) in 47 games for the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL. The 17-year-old winger added three goals and seven points to his season’s total over five playoff games, which led the Raiders. Ritchie, who won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy in 2022-23 as the WHL’s rookie of the year, represented Team Canada at the U-18 World Championship. He recorded four goals and eight points over seven games for Canada en route to winning a gold medal in May.

Charlie Stramel: The Wild’s 2023 first-round selection made the decision this offseason to transfer from the University of Wisconsin to Michigan State after an up and down sophomore season with the Badgers. Stramel, 19, will have a change of scenery in his junior season after recording eight points in 34 games with Wisconsin in 2023-24. The Rosemount, Minnesota native brings a strong blend of size and physicality to the table.

Other forwards attending camp and 23-24 teams: Caedan Bankier (2021 Rd 3; Iowa Wild, AHL), Pavel Novak (2020 Rd 5; Iowa Wild/Heartlanders, AHL/ECHL) and Jimmy Clark (2023 Rd 7; University of Minnesota, NCAA), Luke Loheit (Invitee; University of Minnesota-Duluth, NCHC), Dylan Hryckowian (Invitee; Northeastern University, NCAA), Kody Dupuis (Invitee; Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL), Mason Zebeski (Invitee; Mississauga Steelheads, OHL), Jackson Nevers (Invitee; Edina High/Waterloo Black Hawks, MN High/USHL) and Felix Lacerte (Invitee; Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL).

Defensemen to watch

Zeev Buium: The Wild’s 2024 first-round selection is a proven winner with a championship pedigree and an impressive resume. The 18-year-old left-shot defender won the 2023 U-18 World Championship, 2024 World Junior Championship and the 2024 NCAA Championship. Buium played an integral role this past season for the University of Denver, helping the team claim both the NCHC and NCAA titles. He had a prolific freshman season — scoring 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games. Buium became the first freshman NCAA defenseman in 20-plus years to reach the 50-point mark. Buium, who ended the year with a +33 rating, finished first among defensemen in the nation in points and second on the Pioneers. Buium had a never-ending list of accomplishments last season, including NCHC Rookie of the Year, NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year, All-NCHC First Team and NCHC All-Rookie Team, NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team and a finalist for the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award and a Hobey Baker Award nominee.

Jack Peart: The Wild, who drafted Peart in the second round in 2021, signed the 21-year-old left-shot defender to a three-year, entry-level contract in March. Peart recorded 14 points in 38 games last season with the St. Cloud State Huskies and earned All-NCHC Second-Team honors for a second year in a row. Peart was a mainstay on the Huskies’ second defensive pair and spent time on both the power play and penalty kill. After the Huskies were eliminated in the postseason, Peart signed an amateur try-out agreement with the Iowa Wild — gaining valuable experience by playing nine AHL games.

“I know the offense wasn’t there, but I definitely think I took a step as a player,” Peart told Wild.com in March. “I thought I defended a lot better than I have in the past, and I think there was definitely some growth in my game.”

Carson Lambos: Drafted by the Wild in the first round in 2021, Lambos is coming off his rookie season with the Iowa Wild in the AHL. Lambos, who recorded 48 points in 61 games with the Winnipeg Ice in 2022-23, was forced into a significant top-4 role in Iowa in his first pro season due to injuries and recalls to Minnesota. The 21-year-old left-shot defender finished the season with 14 points in 69 games and played in all situations.

“He’s got amazing raw abilities, and I didn’t realize he was such a good skater, and he’s able to close so much on players and able to skate himself out of trouble,” Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean said of Lambos in an interview with me last November. “Reminds me of (Jonas) Brodin in some ways — the way he can move.”

Kalem Parker: The Wild’s 2023 sixth-round pick has seen his stock rise since getting drafted last summer. Parker had an eventful season in the WHL, which started with a trade last October from the Victoria Royals to the Moose Jaw Warriors.  Parker put together a strong first season with Moose Jaw — notching six goals and 42 points (which ranked 21st among WHL defensemen) with a +21 rating in 63 games. Then the 19-year-old right-shot blueliner helped the Warriors secure their first WHL championship in franchise history by recording nine points and a +9 rating in the playoffs — prior to their third-place finish in the Memorial Cup tournament.

“It was sweet hoisting the cup and in front of the whole crowd,” Parker told Wild.com in May as he reflected on winning the WHL title. “Something I'll never forget.”

Ryan Healey: The Wild’s fourth-round selection in 2022 had a strong season offensively with Harvard University of the ECAC in 2023-24. The right-shot defender notched nine goals and 22 points in 29 games, the latter ranking second on Harvard. Healey’s production also had him at the top of ECAC scoring for defensemen: his nine goals were tied for first and his 22 points were good for seventh place. Healey was named to the All-Ivy First Team and earned ECAC Defenseman of the Month honors in January.

Other defensemen attending camp: Kyle Masters (2021 Rd 4; Iowa Wild/Heartlanders, AHL/ECHL), Nate Benoit (2021 Rd 6; University of North Dakota, NCAA), David Spacek (2022 Rd 5; Iowa Wild, AHL), Aaron Pionk (2023 Rd 5; University of Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA), Aron Kiviharju (2024 Rd 4; HIFK, Liiga), Sebastian Soini (2024 Rd 5; Koovee, Mestis) and Stevie Leskovar (2024 Rd 6; Mississauga Steelheads, OHL).

Goalies to watch

Kyle McClellan: The Wild invited the 6-foot-1 goaltender to this year’s camp after he signed a one-year contract in April with AHL Iowa for the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old had his best year yet this past season — posting a 24-12-1 record, 1.94 goals-against-average and nation-leading .931 save percentage with seven shutouts in 37 games for the University of Wisconsin. As a result of his impressive numbers, McClellan won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender, was named the Big Ten Goalie of the Year, was a finalist for the Big Ten Player of the Year and finished as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Samuel Hlavaj: The Wild signed the 6-foot-4 goalie to a two-year, entry-level contract in April, which runs through the 2025-26 campaign. The 23-year-old finished with a .903 save percentage in 28 games last season with HC Škoda Plzeň of the Czech Extraliga. At the IIHF Men’s World Championships in May, Hlavaj went 3-2 with a .925 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against-average in five games for Slovakia. That was good enough for him to be named the top player for Slovakia in the tournament.

Chase Wutzke: The Wild selected the 6-foot-2 netminder with its fifth-round pick in this summer’s draft. The 17-year-old finished with a 19-10-2 record, one shutout and .904 save percentage in 36 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL last season. Wutzke earned WHL Goaltender of the Month honors in both December and January. And he had a strong postseason stint with a 4-2-1 record, 2.48 goals-against-average and .924 save percentage in seven games before an injury in the second round ended his season.

Other goalies attending camp: Kaidan Mbereko (Invitee; Colorado College, NCAA), Riley Mercer (Invitee; Drummondville Voltigeurs, QMJHL) and William Rousseau (Invitee; Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, QMJHL).

