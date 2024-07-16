The State of Hockey's video series have been added back to YouTube. Fans can now rewatch their favorite shows such as Dream State, Homegrown and Home Ice Advantage on demand at youtube.com/@mnstateofhockey.
State of Hockey Digital Content Returns to YouTube
Dream State
Minnesota is known for a lot of things: Prince, 10,000 lakes and our accents, "oh you betcha." It's cold and it snows but year round we love our hockey. It's the history, story, passion and dedication behind the long and hard road to the High School Boys State Hockey Tournament. This is what every kid dreams about, state.
Season 1: Eden Prairie and Stillwater - Watch Now
Season 2: Moorhead - Watch Now
Season 3: Minnetonka - Watch Now
Season 4: St. Paul Johnson - Watch Now
Season 5: Warroad - Watch Now
Dream State will also air on NHL Network on Saturday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Home Ice Advantage
Home Ice Advantage is the story of Minnesota's community-based hockey legacy, how it stands up to the privatized models nearly everywhere else in the country and how it continues to shine at the highest levels.
Episode 1: The State of Hockey - Watch Now
Episode 2: A Different Game - Watch Now
Epsiode 3: Playing For Home - Watch Now