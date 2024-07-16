State of Hockey Digital Content Returns to YouTube

1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The State of Hockey's video series have been added back to YouTube. Fans can now rewatch their favorite shows such as Dream State, Homegrown and Home Ice Advantage on demand at youtube.com/@mnstateofhockey.

Dream State

Minnesota is known for a lot of things: Prince, 10,000 lakes and our accents, "oh you betcha." It's cold and it snows but year round we love our hockey. It's the history, story, passion and dedication behind the long and hard road to the High School Boys State Hockey Tournament. This is what every kid dreams about, state.

Season 1: Eden Prairie and Stillwater - Watch Now

Season 2: Moorhead - Watch Now

Season 3: Minnetonka - Watch Now

Season 4: St. Paul Johnson - Watch Now

Season 5: Warroad - Watch Now

Dream State will also air on NHL Network on Saturday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Homegrown

Homegrown is a 3-part documentary about the journey of girls and women's hockey in Minnesota; from laying the foundation, to superstars and future generations.

Episode 1: The Beginning - Watch Now

Episode 2: Rise to Success - Watch Now

Episode 3: A Golden Future - Watch Now

Home Ice Advantage

Home Ice Advantage is the story of Minnesota's community-based hockey legacy, how it stands up to the privatized models nearly everywhere else in the country and how it continues to shine at the highest levels.

Episode 1: The State of Hockey - Watch Now

Episode 2: A Different Game - Watch Now

Epsiode 3: Playing For Home - Watch Now

