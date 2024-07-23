Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Graeme Clarke to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Clarke, 23 (4/24/2001), recorded 49 points (25-24=49), eight game-winning goals (GWG), four power-play goals (PPG), 30 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-10 rating in 67 games with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He led the Comets in goals, GWG and shots (202), ranked second in points and T-3rd in power-play goals last season and was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. The 6-foot-0, 174-pound native of Waconia, Minn., made his NHL debut with New Jersey on Jan. 6, 2024, against Vancouver, and appeared in three games with the Devils last season. Clarke has collected 149 points (68-81=149) in 218 career AHL games with Binghamton (2020-21) and Utica (2021-24).

Minnesota acquired Clarke from New Jersey in exchange for Adam Beckman on June 21, 2024. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.