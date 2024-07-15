Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces $1,311,732 in Total Giving During 2023-24 Season

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation:The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. Make a donation or learn more at www.wild.com/foundation,[email protected], or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.