Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces $1,311,732 in Total Giving During 2023-24 Season

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Thanks to the incredible generosity of Wild fans, donors, corporate and community partners, the Minnesota Wild announced today that the Minnesota Wild Foundation distributed a total of $1,311,732 through grants and Split the Pot Raffle proceeds to local charities during the 2023-24 season.
“The impact the Wild Foundation has within the State of Hockey is made possible by the continued support of our fans, year in and year out,” said Scott Peterson, Minnesota Wild Foundation Board Chair. “The Wild Foundation and its board of directors is excited to continue supporting community programs, charities and youth hockey associations that play a critical role in making our great game more accessible to all.”
The Minnesota Wild Foundation provided $592,500 in grants to the following organizations in the State of Hockey:
- Children’s Minnesota Foundation received $200,000 from the proceeds of the annual Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala event to support the Children’s Minnesota Mental Health program. Children’s Minnesota Foundation also received $30,000 from the Wild Foundation’s annual Whiskey and Wine with the Wild event, held on February 17 and hosted by Zach and Bianca Bogosian, and $5,000 from the Crazy Game of Hockey event, held on July 8. For more information visit childrensmn.org.
- DinoMights received $60,000 to start a Brooklyn Park DinoMights chapter. DinoMights also received $25,000 to support its Hockey Is For Everyone Youth Hockey Program and their annual Learn 2 Skate recruiting program that provides opportunities for kids to play hockey in addition to tutoring, mentorship and spiritual development opportunities in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. For more information visit dinomights.com.
- Minnesota Youth Hockey Associations received $61,500. 41 Minnesota youth and amateur hockey associations were invited to sell game programs at Wild home games and each received a $1,500 grant from the Wild Foundation to support their association.
- Minnesota Hockey received $52,500 to support important grow the game initiatives throughout the State of Hockey including the Gear Up Minnesota Equipment Grant Program, the Little Wild Learn to Play Program, the Family Mentor Program and the Never Too Late Hockey Camp. Minnesota Hockey also received $3,500 from proceeds of the Wild Foundation’s Black History jersey online auction when the Wild held its Black History Month Celebration on February 17. For more information visit minnesotahockey.org.
- CollegeBound Saint Paul received $25,000 to support its goal of providing a college savings account with $50 for each child who lives in Saint Paul and is born on or after January 1, 2020. The purpose of the program is to connect families and their children to early childhood resources as well as financial education and tools to be financially healthy to provide a pathway to a brighter future for both families and the city. For more information visit collegeboundstp.com.
- The American Indian Family Center received $10,000 from proceeds of the Wild Foundation’s Native American Heritage jersey online auction to help serve approximately 700 American Indian families annually with mental health, recovery, employment, housing, family and youth services. The Wild, in partnership with the Prairie Island Indian Community, celebrated Native American Heritage Day during its game on November 24. The American Indian Family Center also received $5,000 in honor of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s Celebration Night, commemorating his 1000th NHL game and NHL wins milestones, on February 9. For more visit aifcmn.org.
- Minnesota Diversified Hockey received $15,000 from proceeds of the annual Strike it Wild bowling event, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino and held on October 8, to help enable veterans and those with physical or intellectual disabilities to participate in the sport of hockey. For more information visit minnesotahockey.org/page/show/85013-minnesota-diversified-hockey.
- Warroad Hockey received $10,000 to help grow the game in Warroad, Minnesota, as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2024. For more information visit warroadhockey.com.
- The Pinky Swear Foundation received $10,000 from proceeds of the Wild Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer jersey online auction. The Wild held Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12. For more information visit pinkyswear.org.
- The Minnesota Boys Hockey Coaches Association (mnhockeycoach.com) and the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association (www.mghca.com) each received $7,500 to provide ice time, coach and player training and development opportunities, equipment, and assistance for player fees associated with hockey or related activities.
- United Heroes League received $7,500 from proceeds of the Wild Foundation’s camouflage jersey online auction to help keep military kids engaged in hockey. The Wild held Military Appreciation Night on October 24. For more information visit unitedheroesleague.org.
- Twin Cities Pride received $7,500 from proceeds of the Wild Foundation’s pride jersey online auction. The Wild held Pride Night on March 12. For more information visit tcpride.org.
- On behalf of the Iowa Wild, the Wild’s AHL affiliate, the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association (dmyha.com) received $10,000, the Gabe Fleming Memorial Hockey Scholarship Fund (www.gabeflemingmhsf.org) received $5,000, Blank Children’s Hospital ( received $5,000 and Can Play (www.can-play.org/) received $5,000.
- The Minnesota Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs received $5,000 to support the Home Team Scholarship program done in partnership with Bally Sports North and all of the Minnesota professional team foundations. For more information visit bgcminnesota.org.
- Hockey Ministries International received the $5,000 Naegele Legacy Grant to support the development of youth hockey players in Minnesota through scholarships for summer hockey camps. For more information visit hockeyministries.org.
- The Minute Men Amateur Athletics Foundation received $5,000 to promote cultural diversity and inclusiveness through athletics. For more information visit minnesotaminutemen.com.
- The Blaze Hockey Kids4Kids received a $5,000 matching grant for the first two teams to raise $2,500 for Blaze Credit Union’s Hockey Kids4Kids, which encourages youth hockey players to use the teamwork and leadership skills they practice on the ice to come together and raise funds for kids at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. For more information visit hockeykids4kids.org.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities – Upper Midwest received $5,000 on behalf of Marc-Andre Fleury for receiving the annual Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award. For more information visit www.rmhc-uppermidwest.org.
In addition, $719,232 in raffle proceeds from the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split the Pot Raffle Program were donated to the following 28 local non-profits:
- Autism Society of Minnesota
- Children's Cancer Research Fund
- Crescent Cove
- DinoMights
- Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey
- Minnesota Sled Hockey Association
- Minnesota Wild Deaf & Hard of Hearing Hockey
- Fraser
- Friends of St. Paul Hockey
- Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare
- Hendrickson Foundation
- Herb Brooks Foundation
- Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation
- HopeKids
- Make A Wish Minnesota
- Minnesota Hockey
- Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey
- Minnesota Wild Foundation
- Minnesota Wild Special Hockey
- Ronald McDonald House Charities - Upper Midwest
- Sophie’s Squad
- Special Olympics Minnesota
- Twin Cities Pride
- United Heroes League
- US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum
- Washburn Center For Children
- Wishes & More
- Women's Hockey Association of Minnesota
About the Minnesota Wild Foundation:The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. Make a donation or learn more at www.wild.com/foundation,[email protected], or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.