Minnesota Wild Announces Three-year Extension of ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Iowa Heartlanders

The Heartlanders have been affiliated with Minnesota since the team’s 2021-22 inaugural season. Minnesota’s primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

“We are very excited to extend our ECHL affiliation agreement with the Iowa Heartlanders,” said Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin. “It is great for our organization to have the ability to develop players at both the AHL and ECHL level in Iowa. We look forward to continuing to help the Heartlanders and Iowa Wild grow hockey in the state.”

“We are thrilled to renew and continue our affiliation with the Minnesota Wild,” said Heartlanders Managing Partner Michael Devlin. “Over the past season our ties with the Wild really strengthened and their support has been essential to the growth of Heartlanders hockey in eastern Iowa. We look forward to building upon our strong partnership and developing top-tier talent for the Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild. Both are truly first-class organizations and we are excited for many successful seasons together.”