Minnesota Wild Signs Jake Middleton to a Four-Year Contract Extension

Middleton, 28 (1/2/96), collected 25 points (7-18=25), 77 penalty minutes (PIM), 148 hits and 161 blocked shots in 80 games with Minnesota last season. He led the Wild in PIM and blocked shots and ranked third in hits, and his goal total was T-2nd among team defensemen. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Stratford, Ontario, set career-highs in points, goals, assists, PIM and games played last season, and skated in his 200th career NHL game on January 12 vs. Philadelphia. He tallied five assists in 10 games to help Team Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and led the tournament with a plus-12 rating. Minnesota acquired Middleton from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft on March 21, 2022.