SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Yakov Trenin (YA-kawv TREH-nihn) to a four-year, $14 million contract ($3.5 million AAV) through the 2027-28 season.
Minnesota Wild Signs Center Yakov Trenin to a Four-Year Contract
Trenin, 27 (1-13-97), registered 17 points (12-5=17), 40 penalty minutes (PIM), 116 shots, a plus-15 rating and a career-high 207 hits in 76 games with the Nashville Predators (60 games) and Colorado Avalanche (16 games) during the 2023-24 NHL season. He added one goal and 30 hits in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, has tallied 82 points (48-34=82), 164 PIM, 479 shots, 129 blocked shots, a plus-20 rating and 705 hits in 299 career games through five NHL seasons with Nashville (2019-24) and Colorado (2024). He has also appeared in 20 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, logging six points (6-0=6), eight PIM, 28 shots and 65 hits.
The left-shot center has also totaled 87 points (40-47=87), 86 PIM, 268 shots and a plus-43 rating in 155 career games through four seasons (2016-20) with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL). Trenin also posted four points (0-4=4) and six PIM in eight career Calder Cup Playoff games and was named to the 2019-20 AHL All-Star Classic. Trenin played 21 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) during the 2020-21 season, tallying seven points (4-3=7) and a plus-five rating. He also recorded 195 points (74-121=195) and a plus-55 rating in 169 games over three seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and participated in the 2014-15 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Top Prospects Game. Internationally, he helped Russia to a Bronze Medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing with four points (2-2=4) in seven games. Trenin was originally selected by Nashville in the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
