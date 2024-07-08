Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North Announce Date and Match-ups for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

“It’s our pleasure to announce the date and matchups for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Stacey Langemo, Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair. “We are thrilled about the matchups and expect competitive hockey being played throughout the weekend here at one of Minnesota’s most iconic locations.”

“We are honored to return as the presenting sponsor of Hockey Day Minnesota,” said Brett Edelson, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare of Minnesota. “Nothing unites our state quite like hockey and we look forward to celebrating a day that promotes physical activity and wellness of the community.”

“Hockey Day Minnesota has become one of the highlights of our network calendar,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports North Randy Stephens. “Televising Hockey Day Minnesota at a location like Valleyfair will provide a one-of-a-kind backdrop, and we are excited about the opportunity.”

Bally Sports North’s broadcast event will feature over 16 hours of original hockey programming beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Coverage will include the three live outdoor games from Valleyfair Amusement Park, followed by a Minnesota Wild game during primetime. The regional sports network will show highlights from all Hockey Day games taking place throughout the weekend and incorporate coverage of the outdoor festivities taking place at Valleyfair Amusement Park.

Information and updates on Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 can be found at hockeydaymn.com.