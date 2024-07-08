SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the Shakopee Local Organizing Committee, today announced the date for the 19th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare. Valleyfair Amusement Park will serve as the venue for the 19th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 25. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North Announce Date and Match-ups for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"
“We are very excited to celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 in Shakopee,” said Minnesota Wild CEO Matt Majka. “Combining the thrill of Valleyfair and the thrill of Hockey Day Minnesota will create a memorable day for everyone involved.”
Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Games
DATE
GAME
VENUE
TELEVISED LIVE
Wed., Jan. 22
Lakeville North vs. Rosemount - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Wed., Jan. 22
Eastview vs. Rosemount - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23
Northfield vs. Orono - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23
Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23
Shakopee vs. Brainerd - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Fri., Jan. 24
Orono vs. Delano - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Fri., Jan. 24
Lakeville South vs. Prior Lake - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Sat., Jan. 25
Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25
Univ. of Minnesota vs. Bemidji State - Women
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25
Shakopee vs. Maple Grove - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25
Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames
6:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center
Yes
“It’s our pleasure to announce the date and matchups for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Stacey Langemo, Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair. “We are thrilled about the matchups and expect competitive hockey being played throughout the weekend here at one of Minnesota’s most iconic locations.”
“We are honored to return as the presenting sponsor of Hockey Day Minnesota,” said Brett Edelson, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare of Minnesota. “Nothing unites our state quite like hockey and we look forward to celebrating a day that promotes physical activity and wellness of the community.”
“Hockey Day Minnesota has become one of the highlights of our network calendar,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports North Randy Stephens. “Televising Hockey Day Minnesota at a location like Valleyfair will provide a one-of-a-kind backdrop, and we are excited about the opportunity.”
Bally Sports North’s broadcast event will feature over 16 hours of original hockey programming beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Coverage will include the three live outdoor games from Valleyfair Amusement Park, followed by a Minnesota Wild game during primetime. The regional sports network will show highlights from all Hockey Day games taking place throughout the weekend and incorporate coverage of the outdoor festivities taking place at Valleyfair Amusement Park.
Information and updates on Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 can be found at hockeydaymn.com.
About Hockey Day Minnesota
Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023) and Warroad (2024). Valleyfair Amusement Park in Shakopee, Minn., will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2025. For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.
About Valleyfair
Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ biggest amusement park, is located on 125 acres in Shakopee, Minn. The park features more than 75 rides including eight roller coasters, Planet Snoopy featuring 15 children’s rides, and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre water park filled with slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and children’s water features. Valleyfair also boasts a large entertainment and event line up including Grand Carnivale, Fourth of July Fireworks, Latin Days, Corn Fest and Tricks and Treats. Valleyfair is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.
About Bally Sports North
Bally Sports North – Diamond Sports Group-owned regional sports network presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota, the regional network produces over 250 live professional sporting events every year. For more regional sports content, visit www.ballysports.com and follow @BallySportsNOR on Twitter, BallySportsNorth on Instagram and BallySportsNorth on Facebook.