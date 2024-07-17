Minnesota Wild Announces Third Annual "Wild off the Tee" Golf Tournament

SAINT PAUL, Minn. The MinnesotaWild today announced thethirdannual “Wild off the Tee” Golf Tournament that will be held at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Monday, September 16 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Foursom eand hole sponsor golf packages for the tournament are now available for purchase, with the Wild donating a portion of the net proceeds to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each group package includes a full round of golf with a Minnesota Wild player or coach, golf cart, beverages, all-inclusive breakfast, lunch, dinner, along with on-course prizing and a post-round program with Minnesota Wild dignitaries. Please visit wild.com/golf for more information and to register your group.

Full and partial season tickets for the Minnesota Wild’s 2024-25 season are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information.

Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

