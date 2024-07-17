SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The MinnesotaWild today announced thethirdannual “Wild off the Tee” Golf Tournament that will be held at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Monday, September 16 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota Wild Announces Third Annual "Wild off the Tee" Golf Tournament
Foursom eand hole sponsor golf packages for the tournament are now available for purchase, with the Wild donating a portion of the net proceeds to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each group package includes a full round of golf with a Minnesota Wild player or coach, golf cart, beverages, all-inclusive breakfast, lunch, dinner, along with on-course prizing and a post-round program with Minnesota Wild dignitaries. Please visit wild.com/golf for more information and to register your group.
Full and partial season tickets for the Minnesota Wild’s 2024-25 season are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information.
