Wild on 7th - Episode 71 feat. Judd Brackett, Billy G, Zeev Buium and Ryder Ritchie

Summer is in full swing but hockey is always on our mind at Wild on 7th, so we’re bringing you a marathon of a pod this week! Director of Amateur Scouting, Judd Brackett, sits down with Carts and King to discuss the draft, the process, and Sphere! Billy G swings by to talk all things Wild, Wawa and 4 Nations; and a couple of this years draft highlights, first-rounder Zeev Buium and second-rounder Ryder Ritchie sit in for a taste of show business in the NHL.

