Wild on 7th - Episode 71 feat. Judd Brackett, Billy G, Zeev Buium and Ryder Ritchie

Draft Talk and the New Guys Join the Show

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Summer is in full swing but hockey is always on our mind at Wild on 7th, so we’re bringing you a marathon of a pod this week! Director of Amateur Scouting, Judd Brackett, sits down with Carts and King to discuss the draft, the process, and Sphere! Billy G swings by to talk all things Wild, Wawa and 4 Nations; and a couple of this years draft highlights, first-rounder Zeev Buium and second-rounder Ryder Ritchie sit in for a taste of show business in the NHL. 

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

