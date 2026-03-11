Game Recap: Wild 5, Mammoth 0

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, and Bobby Brink scored his first goal with the Wild (38-16-11), who are 3-0-1 in their past four.

“I thought the mindset, the intentions that we played with, and I think the style of game that we need to put on the ice against that team was solid,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “… Right from the drop of the puck you could tell that we were engaged and willing to do certain things that [it] was going to take to win tonight, so it was a really good, strong team performance.”

Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Mammoth (34-26-5), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1) in the finale of a five-game road trip. They lost 3-2 in overtime at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

“I think we have to take a step back, look at the trip. There’s a lot of positive there,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “The boys fought hard today. [Minnesota] is a good team. We need to give them credit. They were waiting for us. They know what happened the last time we played them this year (5-2 Utah home win on Feb. 27). So, they were ready. Give them credit. And it is what it is. But excited to go back home and have a little bit of rest.”

Kaprizov put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 14:10 of the first period after a Utah turnover in its own zone. Tarasenko picked up the puck and found Kaprizov cutting to the slot for the initial shot, which caromed off the end boards before Kaprizov beat three Mammoth players to the rebound and scored while sliding on one knee.

“I don’t know. I miss the first one and then it was just lucky,” Kaprizov said. “Good bounce for me. Almost like an empty net.”