Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the road, with some fresh faces in the locker room following the trade deadline. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink

21 Robby Fabbri - 47 Michael McCarron - 78 Nico Sturm

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

