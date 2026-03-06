LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the road, with some fresh faces in the locker room following the trade deadline. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink
21 Robby Fabbri - 47 Michael McCarron - 78 Nico Sturm
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, March 6th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights