Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Foligno, 38 (10/31/1987), owns 11 points (3-8=11), 27 penalty minutes (PIM) and 30 shots on goal in 37 games for Chicago this season. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound native of Buffalo, N.Y., has recorded 608 points (250-358=608), 1,007 PIM, 60 power-play goals (PPG) and 33 game-winning goals (GWG) in 1,270 games across 19 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22), Boston Bruins (2021-23) and Chicago (2023-26). He ranks fifth in hits (2,844) and eighth in PIM among all active NHL skaters. He has also collected 27 points (10-17=27) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games across 11 postseason appearances (2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017-23).

Foligno served as captain for Columbus for six seasons (2015-21) and set career-high marks in goals (31), assists (42) and points (73) with the Blue Jackets during the 2014-15 season. He also served as captain for the Blackhawks over the last two seasons (2024-26) and was an alternate captain during the 2023-24 season. Foligno represented the United States at the 2009, 2010, and 2026 IIHF World Championships, serving as alternate captain in 2010 and 2016. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2017. Foligno was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. He is also the older brother of current Wild forward Marcus Foligno. He will wear sweater #71 with Minnesota.

Minnesota travels to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.