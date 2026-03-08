Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_030826
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice at Ball Arena this afternoon for a midday matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 10 Bobby Brink

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 21 Robby Fabbri

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Sunday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
  • Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Avs

