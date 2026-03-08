DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice at Ball Arena this afternoon for a midday matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 10 Bobby Brink
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 21 Robby Fabbri
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Avs