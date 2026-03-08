Game Preview: Wild at Avalanche

030826atCOL_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Denver tonight, hoping to defeat the Avs again after the two teams met just ten days ago coming out of the Olympic break (2/26/26 MIN 5 - 2 COL).

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Sunday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
  • Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Avs

Wild Record: 37-16-10

Avalanche Record: 42-10-9

2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 63-56-13 (28-29-8 at Colorado)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
16.2%
25.7%
Penalty Kill
83.3%
77.5%
Faceoff
51.4%
46.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.82
3.32
Goals Against / Games Played
2.43
2.84

Last Time Out

MIN at VGK | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) and the third contest, 5-2, at Ball Arena in the third meeting (2/26), while Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with five points (2-3=5) in the series. LW Matt Boldy has four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman has three points (1-2=3). G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 3.36 GAA and a 917 SV% in three games (two starts). G Filip Gustavsson saved 44-of-45 shots faced to earn the win in the third game before exiting with illness late in the third period.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with six points (3-3=6) in the season series. D Cale Makar (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37-of-39 shots faced for Colorado in the first game. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 SV% in starting the second two contests.

Wild Leaders Against Avalanche

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 49 career games against Colorado
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 34 points (7-27=34) in 37 matches
  • Kaprizov has 25 points (14- 11=25) in 21 games
  • Hartman has 21 points (10-11=21) in 41 games

Avs Leaders Against Wild

  • MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 69 points (26-43=69) in 54 career games against Minnesota
  • Landeskog owns 46 points (21-25=46) in 52 games
  • D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 48 games
  • Makar has 26 points (6-20=26) in 28 games

Recent Transactions

3/6/26

Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček

Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations

Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations

3/5/26

Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

3/4/26

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

3/3/26

Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (three games missed)

Marcus Johansson: upper body (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
  • C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run
  • Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
  • Nelson is from Warroad
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has won four of its last six meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
  • The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 139 overall points and 63 overall wins ranks second
  • Minnesota’s 28 all-time wins in Denver is the team’s second-highest road mark against a single opponent

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.8 MIN at COL Game Notes
- 0.48 MB
Download 3.8 MIN at COL Game Notes

