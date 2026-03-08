Game Preview: Wild at Avalanche

This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) and the third contest, 5-2, at Ball Arena in the third meeting (2/26), while Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with five points (2-3=5) in the series. LW Matt Boldy has four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman has three points (1-2=3). G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 3.36 GAA and a 917 SV% in three games (two starts). G Filip Gustavsson saved 44-of-45 shots faced to earn the win in the third game before exiting with illness late in the third period.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with six points (3-3=6) in the season series. D Cale Makar (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37-of-39 shots faced for Colorado in the first game. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 SV% in starting the second two contests.