DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Denver tonight, hoping to defeat the Avs again after the two teams met just ten days ago coming out of the Olympic break (2/26/26 MIN 5 - 2 COL).
Game Preview: Wild at Avalanche
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Avs
Wild Record: 37-16-10
Avalanche Record: 42-10-9
2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 63-56-13 (28-29-8 at Colorado)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
COL
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
16.2%
|
25.7%
|
Penalty Kill
|
83.3%
|
77.5%
|
Faceoff
|
51.4%
|
46.1%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.82
|
3.32
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.43
|
2.84
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) and the third contest, 5-2, at Ball Arena in the third meeting (2/26), while Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21).
LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with five points (2-3=5) in the series. LW Matt Boldy has four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman has three points (1-2=3). G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 with a 3.36 GAA and a 917 SV% in three games (two starts). G Filip Gustavsson saved 44-of-45 shots faced to earn the win in the third game before exiting with illness late in the third period.
C Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with six points (3-3=6) in the season series. D Cale Makar (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37-of-39 shots faced for Colorado in the first game. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 SV% in starting the second two contests.
Wild Leaders Against Avalanche
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 49 career games against Colorado
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 34 points (7-27=34) in 37 matches
- Kaprizov has 25 points (14- 11=25) in 21 games
- Hartman has 21 points (10-11=21) in 41 games
Avs Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 69 points (26-43=69) in 54 career games against Minnesota
- Landeskog owns 46 points (21-25=46) in 52 games
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 48 games
- Makar has 26 points (6-20=26) in 28 games
Recent Transactions
|
3/6/26
|
Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
|
3/5/26
|
Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft
|
3/4/26
|
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
|
3/3/26
|
Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft
|
3/2/26
|
Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (three games missed)
Marcus Johansson: upper body (one game missed)
Connections
- LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
- C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run
- Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
- Nelson is from Warroad
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won four of its last six meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
- The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 139 overall points and 63 overall wins ranks second
- Minnesota’s 28 all-time wins in Denver is the team’s second-highest road mark against a single opponent
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.