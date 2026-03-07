McCarron has goal, assist in debut, Wild defeat Golden Knights

Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner scored for the Golden Knights (29-20-14), who have lost four of their past five. Akira Schmid made 20 saves.

“It’s a lot of the same, right? We get behind. We have a bad stretch. One becomes two, becomes three,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We should be better than that. We’re more of a veteran group.”

Zuccarello put the Wild up 1-0 at 5:18 of the second period, scoring on a breakaway after a Noah Hanifin turnover with a wrist shot over Schmid's glove that went bar down.

Bogosian pushed the lead to 2-0 at 8:07 with a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle that beat Schmid to the blocker side.

McCarron scored to extend it to 3-0 just 18 seconds later at 8:25. Brock Faber sent a wrist shot on net from the right point, and McCarron tipped it in as he battled in front.

“Just throw it there and let him make a play. That’s obviously a big boy, and he showed he’s got skill to go with it,” Faber said. “He played great. That’s a really, really big add for us.”

Dorofeyev cut the deficit to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:17 of the third period, roofing a backdoor pass from Jack Eichel over Gustavsson's glove from in tight for his team-leading 30th of the season.