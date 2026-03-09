Minnesota Wild to Host Hockey Talks Program Presented by PCL Construction on March 19

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild, in partnership with PCL Construction, today announced the team will host its fifth annual Hockey Talks program on Thursday, March 19, when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena.

Fans can purchase a special Minnesota Wild Hockey Talks ticket package to the March 19 game. The ticket package includes admission to a pregame seminar in the Riverside Room at 317 Washington Street from 5 - 6 p.m. that will feature guest speaker and Wild alum Erik Westrum and a Minnesota Wild x Happiness Project T-Shirt. A portion of the proceeds from each t-shirt will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

“At PCL, building strong communities means showing up for the people within them,” said Trent Johnson, Vice President & District Manager of PCL Construction. “This partnership and our sponsorship of Hockey Talks reflect our commitment to breaking the stigma around mental health - for everyone. Hockey Talks provides an important platform to spark open, honest conversations, and we’re proud to support an effort that encourages understanding, connection and a culture of care that extends far beyond the jobsite and into the community.”

Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, former Vancouver Canucks forward, who tragically lost his battle with mental health issues in 2011. Minnesota is one of several NHL teams that are encouraging conversations about mental health and are sharing support and information from leading experts in the hopes of alleviating the misconceptions and stigma associated with mental illness.