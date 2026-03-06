Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Bobby Brink From the Philadelphia Flyers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek.

Brink, 24 (7/8/2001), has recorded 26 points (13-13=26), three power-play goals (PPG) and 90 shots on goal in 55 games this season, ranking T-5th on Philadelphia with a career-high 13 goals. The 5-foot-8, 169-pound native of Minnetonka, Minn., owns 94 points (36-59=94), eight PPG and 294 shots on goal in 201 games across four NHL seasons (2021-22, 2023-26), all with the Flyers. He set career-high marks in assists (29) and points (41) during the 2024-25 season.

Brink has also collected 41 points (19-22=41) in 54 games across parts of two seasons (2022-24) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL) and collected five assists in nine postseason games across two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs (2023, 2024). Prior to his professional career, he tallied 92 points (27-65=92) in 84 games across three seasons (2019-22) at Denver University. Serving as an alternate captain for the Pioneers during the 2021-22 season, Brink led the nation with 57 points (14-43=57), earning NCHC Player of the Year, NCHC Forward of the Year and Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist honors, and helped lead Denver to a 2022 NCAA National Championship victory. Brink also collected six points (3-3=6) in six games for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and played for Team USA at the 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a Gold Medal in 2021. He played two seasons (2016-18) at Minnetonka High School, recording 70 points (21-49=70) in 50 games, and was a member of the Skippers’ MSHSL State Championship team in 2018. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 10 with Minnesota.

Jiricek, 22 (11/28/2003), has recorded 13 points (2-11=13) in 84 career games across parts of four NHL seasons with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024=26).

Minnesota will play at the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.