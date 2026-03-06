Minnesota Wild Trades Forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers

Trade_030626_1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers in exchange for future considerations.

Hinostroza, 31 (4/3/1994), recorded 10 points (3-7=10) and 46 shots on goal in 48 games for Minnesota this season. He skated in 25 games and posted eight points (5-3=8) for the Wild in 2024-25 after being acquired off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5, 2025. For his career, Hinostroza owns 171 points (62-109=171) in 460 games across 11 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (2015-17, 2021), Arizona Coyotes (2018-20), Florida (2020-21), Buffalo Sabres (2021-23), Pittsburgh Penguins (2023-24), Nashville (2024-25) and Minnesota (2024-26).

Minnesota will play at the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

