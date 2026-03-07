Wild acquire four forwards and two defensemen ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

Bobby Brink, forward

In another move Friday, the Wild acquired Minnesota native forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman David Jiricek.

The 24-year-old from Minnetonka has a career-high 13 goals, along with 26 points in 55 games this season. He has 94 career points and eight power-play goals in 201 career games throughout four seasons with the Flyers. Last season, he set career-highs in assists with 29 and points with 41.

Brink could be a versatile piece in shifting around the Wild’s forward lines.

“In a perfect world, I would probably see him like on our third line,” Guerin said. “That doesn’t mean he can’t bump up to two or one for spurts. Who knows? Let’s see what happens and how he fits in.

“He loves the game. He’s got passion. He plays with emotion and passion. He doesn’t shy away from the high traffic areas.”

Prior to the NHL, Brink scored 92 points in 84 games at Denver University where he served as alternate captain in 2021-22. He led the nation with 57 points, was the NCHC Player of the Year and NCHC Forward of the Year as part of the 2022 Denver team that won the national championship. He played on the 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship teams, winning gold with Team USA in 2021.

At Minnetonka High School, he played two seasons for the Skippers, scoring 21 goals and 70 points in 50 games. Brink and the Skippers won the Class 2A state championship in 2018. He returns to Minnesota on the day of the Class 2A semifinals at the boys’ state hockey tournament, where Minnetonka is the top seed and set to play in the evening’s semifinals.

Jeff Petry, defenseman

Thursday, the Wild picked up defenseman Jeff Petry, 38, from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Should the Wild win two playoff rounds this spring, with Petry playing in 50% or more of those playoff games in the first two rounds, the draft pick becomes a fifth-round selection.

Petry, who stands at 6-foor-3, came to the Wild with eight assists, 22 penalty minutes and 45 shots on goal in 58 games for the Panthers this season. He’s part of the 1,000-game club across 16 NHL seasons with five different teams, scoring 96 career goals and 393 points. He made four Stanley Cup Playoff appearances with Montreal, where he was an alternate captain, scoring five goals and 13 points in those 48 games.

Michael McCarron, forward

The Wild acquired center Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The move was announced just a couple of hours before the Wild’s late puck drop in a 5-1 win against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old McCarron stands at 6-foot-6 and 232 pounds, bringing size, physicality and skill in the faceoff circle. He came to Minnesota with five goals and 12 points, along with 73 penalty minutes and a 52.8% mark in faceoffs in 59 games with Nashville this season.

“He brings a lot, and faceoffs are one element of his game that we really like,” Guerin said. “Faceoffs is something we’ve been needing to improve and looking to improve.

“I think Mike has the ability to be a really good faceoff guy, and on the penalty kill, too.”

He also has a career-high 165 hits this season, ranking in the top 20 among NHL players.

McCarron described himself as a fourth-line center with the ability to play on the wing, too.

“I’m physical, big body. Like to go to the net,” McCarron said. “Not too flashy but might not always see me on the scoresheet, but I like to do all the little things really well. That’s what kept me here in this league, and just happy to do anything I can to help this team win.”