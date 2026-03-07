Wild acquire four forwards and two defensemen ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said he felt good after the trade deadline passed Friday afternoon and is excited to see what his team can do down the stretch of the season.
“We set out to create some depth up front and add to our group and get a veteran D-man that could help us and be there for us,” Guerin said. “So, I think we checked a lot of boxes the last couple days.”
Earlier in the week, Guerin spoke about needing the Wild to improve in the faceoff circle. Despite some good players available, “the asking prices were extremely high,” Guerin said.
“At some point in time you still have to be responsible and do the right thing, and sometimes patience pays off, so we’ll see,” Guerin said. “I feel like our team’s better today, so I’m happy.”
Here are the moves Guerin made:
Nick Foligno, forward
It’s a family reunion for the Folignos as the Wild acquired forward Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks Friday in exchange for future considerations. Nick, 38, is the older brother of the 34-year-old Wild winger Marcus Foligno, who’s currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
“We tried getting Nick three times before,” Guerin said. “I guess fourth time’s a charm.”
Nick Foligno has three goals and 11 points, 27 penalty minutes and 30 shots on goal in 37 games with the Blackhawks this season. He’s played more than 1,200 games over 19 NHL seasons with five teams. He has 250 career goals and 608 points, including 33 game-winners and 60 power-play goals. He’s played in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 11 postseasons.
Nick Foligno is the former captain of the Columbus Bluejackets and Blackhawks.
“He’s just like his brother, he’s an A+ human,” Guerin said. “His experiences, the way he plays the game, his character, all those things. He brings a lot to the table for us.”
It’s the first time the brothers will play together on the same NHL team.
“The whole story with the Folignos, it is a great story, it’s cool they’re reunited,” Guerin said. “But we got Nick for Nick, and for what he brings to the table.”