Avalanche recover in 3rd, top Wild in shootout for 5th straight win

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog did not play due to a lower-body injury sustained in Colorado’s 5-4 shootout win at Dallas on Friday. He’s week to week.

“Well, it's a lower-body injury, and not a comfortable one. That's the time frame that the doctors gave us,” Bednar said.

Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal, and Nico Sturm scored a short-handed goal for the Wild (37-16-11), who had won two straight and eight of their past 10 games. Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.

“I thought it was a real competitive hockey game on both sides,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Penalty kill came up huge today. 'Wally' was a big part of that, but I thought the guys on the kill did a heck of a job. So, it was nice that while we put ourselves in some disadvantageous situations, the penalty kill came up big.

“I thought it was two teams going at it pretty hard, and it's fun to be a part of games like that. Wish we could have got the two points.”

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 12:19 of the second period when Kadri fed him at the right circle for a one-timer that went short side over Wallstedt’s shoulder. Kadri beat Brock Faber to Quinn Hughes’ drop pass in the right corner and tapped the puck out to MacKinnon, who dropped down to one knee, for the play.

“Of course, I want to contribute offensively, and just trying to do the right things out there and be in the right spots and make some offensive plays,” Kadri said. “I think we had some good pressure on the forecheck, made a good read, picked off a pass, and found Nate in the slot. And he's going to bury that.”