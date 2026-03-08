Tyden Bergeson Named 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Winner

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota All Sports Alliance today announced Tyden Bergeson from Moorhead High School is the recipient of the 42nd Annual Mr. Hockey Award given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota. Bryce Francisco from Hermantown High School received The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of Minnesota’s top senior goaltender. Brandon Mickelson from Moorhead High School was named the Reed Larson Award winner by Let’s Play Hockey, given to the state’s top senior defenseman.

The 42nd annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was held earlier today at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet.

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Finalists for this year’s award were: Cole Braunshausen (St. Thomas Academy), Cole Cheeseman (Holy Angels), Brock Cheslock (Rogers), Joe Erickson (Blake), Daniel Halonen (Delano), Tucker Johnson (Edina), Jayden Kurtz (Rogers), Brandon Mickelson (Moorhead) and Tate Swanson (Hibbing). Tyler Bacon (Rogers) and Chase Jerdee (Minnetonka) were the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award.

Nate Olson (Mankato West) and Ricky Saintey (Rosemount) are the recipients of The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year. Mike MacMillan is the recipient of the ninth annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award,given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners are Mason Kraft (2025), Hagen Burrows (2024), Jayson Shaugabay (2023), Max Strand(2022), Jack Peart (2021), Blake Biondi (2020), Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017), Riley Tufte (2016), Jake Jaremko (2015), Avery Peterson (2014), Grant Besse (2013), Justin Kloos (2012), Kyle Rau (2011), Nick Bjugstad (2010), Nick Leddy (2009), Aaron Ness (2008), Ryan McDonagh (2007), David Fischer (2006), Brian Lee (2005), Tom Gorowsky (2004), Nate Dey (2003), Gino Guyer (2002), Marty Sertich (2001), Paul Martin (2000), Jeff Taffe (1999), John Pohl (1998), Aaron Miskovich (1997), Dave Spehar (1996), Erik Rasmussen (1995), Mike Crowley (1994), Nick Checco (1993), Brian Bonin (1992), Darby Hendrickson (1991), Joe Dziedzic (1990), Trent Klatt (1989), Larry Olimb (1988), Kris Miller (1987), George Pelawa (1986) and Tom Chorske (1985).

Previous Frank Brimsek Award winners are Leo Gabriel (2025), Kam Hendrickson (2024), Hampton Slukynsky (2023), Ben Dardis (2022), Jack Wieneke (2021), Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017),Nick Althaus (2016), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (2015), Hunter Shepard (2014), David Zevnik (2013), Michael Bitzer (2012), Alex Lyon (2011), Zane Gothberg (2010), Casey O’Connor (2009), Joe Phillippi (2008), Reid Ellingson (2007), Austin Lee (2006), Alec Richards (2005), Matt Lundin (2004), Jon Anderson (2003), Josh Johnson (2002), Eric Aarnio (2001), Jake Brant (2000), Adam Laaksonen (1999), Adam Coole (1998), Kyle Kolquist (1997), Karl Goehring (1996) and Todd Kelzenberg (1995).