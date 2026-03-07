Creating a Greater State of Hockey: February Recap

Youth Hockey Spotlight Games

On February 3, the Minnesota Wild hosted the first Youth Hockey Spotlight boys game featuring Armstrong Cooper vs. Hopkins. The New Hope Ice Arena was packed and ready to welcome the teams. Each side had a celebrity coach, Nate Prosser for Armstrong Cooper and Dave Jensen for Hopkins. John deCausmeaker performed the national anthem, and Katie Storm conducted post-game interviews.

On February 13, the second Spotlight game highlighted the girls' teams from Hastings and Cottage Grove. Natalie Darwitz coached Cottage Grove, and our very own Erica McKenzie coached Hastings. All these games were complete surprises for the players, making it especially exciting to bring Minnesota Wild in-game experiences to these local communities.