Creating a Greater State of Hockey: February Recap

20260305-Community-Recap-Youth-Hockey-Spotlight
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Youth Hockey Spotlight Games

On February 3, the Minnesota Wild hosted the first Youth Hockey Spotlight boys game featuring Armstrong Cooper vs. Hopkins. The New Hope Ice Arena was packed and ready to welcome the teams. Each side had a celebrity coach, Nate Prosser for Armstrong Cooper and Dave Jensen for Hopkins. John deCausmeaker performed the national anthem, and Katie Storm conducted post-game interviews.

On February 13, the second Spotlight game highlighted the girls' teams from Hastings and Cottage Grove. Natalie Darwitz coached Cottage Grove, and our very own Erica McKenzie coached Hastings. All these games were complete surprises for the players, making it especially exciting to bring Minnesota Wild in-game experiences to these local communities.

Wild University

This month at Wild University, the Boys and Girls Club visited to hear from Kelly McGrath and Jon Koehler about the many events hosted across our campus spaces. They also toured the arena and learned more about the rodeo, as they were busy getting ready for the St. Paul Rodeo.

20260305-Wild-University

Black History Celebration

In February, the Minnesota Wild Foundation hosted an auction in conjunction with the Wild’s Black History Celebration Night. The auction featured signed memorabilia including plaques, hats, nameplates and decorative license plates. All proceeds benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

20260305-BHC-Mystery-Pucks

Hockey Without Limits

On February 16, the Minnesota Wild celebrated diversity and inclusion in the sport by hosting the sixth annual Hockey Without Limits Camp. The event brought together 300 players representing Minnesota Special Hockey, the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, New Directions Youth Ministries, Mosaic Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Roseville Youth Hockey, Langford Park, Sled Hockey, Blind Hockey, and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey for a special skating session at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL. Minnesota Wild Alumni Jon Merrill made a special appearance, joining participants on the ice to celebrate the day.

5th Annual Hockey Without Limits, presented by Warrior

Girls High School State Hockey Banquets

In partnership with Minnesota Hockey, the Minnesota Wild hosted the annual Girls High School State Hockey Banquets for Classes A and AA. State tournament teams gathered at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, where players walked the Green Carpet alongside the historic Eveleth Trophy, took part in interviews with Katie Storm, and enjoyed time on the 360° camera. The evening continued with a formal dinner, coach interviews, and player Q&A sessions, celebrating the accomplishments of the top girls’ high school teams in Minnesota.

Mite Jamboree

On February 22, 30 girls’ and boys’ Mite hockey teams from across Minnesota had the unforgettable opportunity to showcase their skills at Grand Casino Arena. Players made their way down the same hallway used by the Minnesota Wild and stepped onto the professional ice for a fun and energetic half‑ice game. Families filled the stands, cheering on their young athletes and soaking in the full game‑day experience.

20260305-Mite-Jamboree-Image

Faceoff for Fitness

This month, Faceoff for Fitness visited four schools: Discovery and Parkside Elementaries in Buffalo, Cherry View in Lakeville, and St. John the Baptist School in Savage. The Minnesota Wild brought two alumni players and Nordy to host all-school assemblies focused on fitness tips, exercise, and how staying active helps hockey players perform at a high level. This marked the programs 16th school visit of the year!

