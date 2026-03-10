Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth

This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25) and won the second game, 5-2, at Delta Center (2/27).

LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) in the series. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) each have two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 32-of-37 shots faced for the Wild in the second game.

C Logan Cooley (3-1=4), C Nick Schmaltz (2-2=4) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-4=4) lead Utah with four points each. G Karel Vejmelka is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .931 SV% in starting both games for the Mammoth.