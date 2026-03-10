SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back at Grand Casino Arena tonight, hosting the Utah Mammoth for the first in a four-game homestand.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 10th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 37-16-11
Mammoth Record: 34-25-4
2025-26 Series Record: 0-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 1-5-0 (0-3-0 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
UTA
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
16.9%
|
25.7%
|
Penalty Kill
|
78.2%
|
78.2%
|
Faceoff
|
49.6%
|
46.2%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.17
|
3.30
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.75
|
2.83
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth
Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25) and won the second game, 5-2, at Delta Center (2/27).
LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) in the series. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) each have two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 32-of-37 shots faced for the Wild in the second game.
C Logan Cooley (3-1=4), C Nick Schmaltz (2-2=4) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-4=4) lead Utah with four points each. G Karel Vejmelka is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .931 SV% in starting both games for the Mammoth.
Wild Leaders Against Mammoth
- Johansson leads Minnesota with six points (3-3=6) in five career games vs. Utah
- Boldy (1-3=4, six games), Kaprizov (2-2=4, five games) and LW Nick Foligno (2-2=4, six games) each own four points
Mammoth Leaders Against Wild
- RW Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 32 points (15-17=32) in 33 career games
- Schmaltz owns 26 points (6-20=26) in 356 matches
- Sergachev has 14 points (1-15=16) in 15 games
- C Barrett Hayton has 13 points (6-7=13) in 15 games
Recent Transactions
|
3/2/26
|
Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
|
2/28/26
|
Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
|
2/25/26
|
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
|
2/24/26
|
Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
|
2/22/26
|
Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (four games missed)
Marcus Johansson: upper body (two games missed)
Connections
- D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
- Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
- C Jack McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
- D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13).
Fast Facts
- Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender
At Today's Game:
- BMO Flag Bearer: Madeline Schmidt
- Let's Play Hockey: Kare 11 Anchor Jason Hackett
- Food Item of the Game: A specialty cocktail, The Heated Rivalry, will be available for purchase at Sections 111 & 115
- Split the Pot: A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle will benefit Twin Cities Pride
- In-Game Activities: Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides.
- Pride Night Auction: Visit wild.com/onlineauctions to bid on autographed pride-themed Wild memorabilia.
- Pride Mystery Pucks: Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- Retail Item of the Game: Pride merchandise will be available at the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience.
