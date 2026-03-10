Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth

031026vsUTA_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back at Grand Casino Arena tonight, hosting the Utah Mammoth for the first in a four-game homestand.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 37-16-11

Mammoth Record: 34-25-4

2025-26 Series Record: 0-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 1-5-0 (0-3-0 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
UTA
MIN
Power Play
16.9%
25.7%
Penalty Kill
78.2%
78.2%
Faceoff
49.6%
46.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.17
3.30
Goals Against / Games Played
2.75
2.83

Last Time Out

MIN at COL | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Utah opened the season series with a 6-2 win at Grand Casino Arena (10/25) and won the second game, 5-2, at Delta Center (2/27).

LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) in the series. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) each have two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-40 shots faced for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 32-of-37 shots faced for the Wild in the second game.

C Logan Cooley (3-1=4), C Nick Schmaltz (2-2=4) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-4=4) lead Utah with four points each. G Karel Vejmelka is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .931 SV% in starting both games for the Mammoth.

Wild Leaders Against Mammoth

  • Johansson leads Minnesota with six points (3-3=6) in five career games vs. Utah
  • Boldy (1-3=4, six games), Kaprizov (2-2=4, five games) and LW Nick Foligno (2-2=4, six games) each own four points

Mammoth Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 32 points (15-17=32) in 33 career games
  • Schmaltz owns 26 points (6-20=26) in 356 matches
  • Sergachev has 14 points (1-15=16) in 15 games
  • C Barrett Hayton has 13 points (6-7=13) in 15 games

Recent Transactions

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

2/28/26

Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (four games missed)

Marcus Johansson: upper body (two games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
  • Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
  • C Jack McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
  • D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13).

Fast Facts

  • Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender

At Today's Game:

  • BMO Flag Bearer: Madeline Schmidt
  • Let's Play Hockey: Kare 11 Anchor Jason Hackett
  • Food Item of the Game: A specialty cocktail, The Heated Rivalry, will be available for purchase at Sections 111 & 115
  • Split the Pot: A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle will benefit Twin Cities Pride
  • In-Game Activities: Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides. 
  • Pride Night Auction: Visit wild.com/onlineauctions to bid on autographed pride-themed Wild memorabilia.
  • Pride Mystery Pucks: Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. 
  • Retail Item of the Game: Pride merchandise will be available at the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience.

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.10 MIN vs. UTA Game Notes
- 0.78 MB
Download 3.10 MIN vs. UTA Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Host Hockey Talks Program Presented by PCL Construction on March 19

Home Ice Advantage: The State of Hockey has shown up for the Wild in St. Paul this season

Game Recap: Avalanche 3, Wild 2 (S/O)

Tyden Bergeson Named 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Winner

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Avalanche

Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

Game Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: February Recap

Wild acquire four forwards and two defensemen ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

Game Recap: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Golden Knights

Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild Trades Forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Bobby Brink From the Philadelphia Flyers

Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Recap: Wild 5 Lightning 1

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators