ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy scored at 2:14 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game with a 2-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.
Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT
Wins it on breakaway at 2:14; Kaprizov's multipoint streak ends at 7
Maple Leafs forward Max Domi chipped a loose puck into the neutral zone, but Jared Spurgeon skated to it first and quickly sent a pass back to the blue line, where Boldy and Marco Rossi were waiting. Rossi then tapped a pass to Boldy, who skated in on a breakaway and lifted a shot over Anthony Stolarz.
“Had a couple breakaways and shot and none of them have gone in, so I thought I’d change it up a little,” Boldy said. “But yeah, just made a move and trusted it.”
Said Spurgeon: “Yeah, once I moved out to 'Bolds' and I saw him give it back to Marco, I just figured get back to where I’m most comfortable, and I was fortunate I was able to keep my speed and get that puck. Bolds had a great place there in the middle, and obviously a great move on the breakaway to end it.”
Ryan Hartman also scored, and Filip Gustavssonmade 27 saves for Minnesota (8-1-2), which has won seven of its past eight. Kirill Kaprizov had his multipoint streak end at seven games (six goals, 11 assists).
“I thought tonight was well-played by both teams,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It was a hard game to play. I thought both teams played with structure, both teams had pushes at certain times in the game.”
William Nylander scored, and Stolarz made 31 saves for Toronto (6-5-2), which was coming off a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
"We were a little gassed in the third, killed a lot of penalties,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “We were gassed, but [Stolarz] stood tall for us. It was a good point."
Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period. He knocked in a rebound off John Tavares’ stick after Frederick Gaudreau's initial chance hit the post.
Nylander tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 19:08, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Auston Matthews.
"Yeah, it was a great passing play by Mitch (Marner) and [Matthews] to get me that,” Nylander said. “It was good. I thought our power play was clicking there, so I felt good."
Marcus Johansson nearly put the Wild in front 2-1 with a tip at 4:02 of the second period, but Stolarz, who was without his goalie stick, made a windmill save to keep the game tied.
“I mean, I dropped that thing probably two or three times tonight, so that’s on me,” Stolarz said. “But just kind of used my athleticism there to kind of bow around the screen. Hartman’s a pretty big guy, so I kind of just read it well and just did a split and it landed up in my glove.”
NOTE: Marner had the secondary assist on Nylander's goal to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists).