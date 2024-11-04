Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi chipped a loose puck into the neutral zone, but Jared Spurgeon skated to it first and quickly sent a pass back to the blue line, where Boldy and Marco Rossi were waiting. Rossi then tapped a pass to Boldy, who skated in on a breakaway and lifted a shot over Anthony Stolarz.

“Had a couple breakaways and shot and none of them have gone in, so I thought I’d change it up a little,” Boldy said. “But yeah, just made a move and trusted it.”

Said Spurgeon: “Yeah, once I moved out to 'Bolds' and I saw him give it back to Marco, I just figured get back to where I’m most comfortable, and I was fortunate I was able to keep my speed and get that puck. Bolds had a great place there in the middle, and obviously a great move on the breakaway to end it.”