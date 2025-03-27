Wild on 7th - Episode 97: Joe Mauer, Zuccarello's jokes, and the Final Stretch

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

MLB Hall of Famer and Twins legend Joe Mauer joins Carts and Kinger for a deep dive into Minnesota sports culture, giving back to the fans, and how playing multiple sports growing up shaped his career. The guys also break down the Wild’s recent home stretch, debate whether Mats Zuccarello is the funniest player on the team, and highlight Freddy Gaudreau’s incredible advocacy for World Down Syndrome Day. Don’t miss this one!

