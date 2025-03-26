Prospect Spotlight: Charlie Stramel

The Rosemount, Minnesota native and former Wisconsin Badger has posted seven multi-point games this season, including two three-point outings. Stramel was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week on January 21 after scoring two goals, one of which was shorthanded, and tallied an assist against arch-rival Michigan. After spending two years at Wisconsin, posting 20 points (8-12=20) and 79 penalty minutes in 67 games, Stramel has found his stride in his junior season at Michigan State playing under Adam Nightingale, who coached Stramel at the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2020-22. “Charlie is a 19-year-old hockey player,” said Nightingale. “He’s a junior, but he’s only 19. He’s just scratching the surface of what he can be.”