Game Recap: Golden Knights 5, Wild 1

Marcus Johansson scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Minnesota (40-27-5), which was coming off a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The Wild lead the St. Louis Blues, who defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Tuesday, by two points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“I thought it was another real strong competitive effort tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Unfortunately, we didn't get the results that we wanted in both nights, but I think this time of the year you need to have consistency to your game, and I think we've had consistent consistency to our game for a while. So, we have to stay with it. We didn't get rewarded for it these two nights, but we got a day tomorrow and then we got another one coming, so that's what this is about.”

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period. Stone found a rebound in front and sent a backhand pass to Eichel, who scored past the lunging glove of Fleury from the left circle.

Howden extended the lead 2-0 at 8:22 of the second period, tapping in a rebound at the right post after Hanifin's initial shot caromed back off the end glass.

Johansson cut it to 2-1 at 1:42 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot following a turnover by Stone.

However, Eichel extended the lead to 3-1 at 14:57, beating Fleury glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle for a power-play goal.

“I think today, to be honest with you, we plain and simple lose to a better team,” Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. “The way they make plays, always four, five guys in the rush, seems like they always have time. They’re playing I would say a supportive way where they always have the guy open. They always have guys coming with speed, and today I don’t know, but when you play a little chuck and go game like we did, one guy in with speed forechecking three guys, it’s hard to play against good teams like that. I mean, you have to give them credit. They played good, solid hockey, and a night like this, they win fair and square.”

Minnesota pulled Fleury for the extra attacker at 16:43, and Pearson scored into the empty net just 14 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Eichel then completed the hat trick on a 2-on-1 at 17:28 for the 5-1 final.

“(We’re) scoring in different ways,” Eichel said. “We’re getting contributions up and down the lineup. All those things are positive and things you want to see at this time of the year. So, I like where our team game is at right now and we’ll continue to improve on it.”

NOTES: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a late scratch with a lower-body injury. He is day to day. “I don’t know if he’ll play on this trip, but I don’t expect anything to be long term there,” Cassidy said. ... Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore had an assist in 20:08 of ice time in his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12.