Preview: Wild vs. Capitals

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays an early game tonight, hitting the ice at 6:30 p.m. against the Washington Capitals. The Wild once again find itself on a two-game losing streak, the team's third two-game losing streak of the month.

The Wild faced the Stars and the Golden Knights in an away-and-home back-to-back, losing both matches. On Monday, the Wild were shut out in Dallas and on Tuesday, fell 5-1 to Vegas at the Xcel Energy Center. Tonight, the Wild seeks to change the tides and