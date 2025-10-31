Penguins pull away from Wild, extend point streak to 8

Kris Letang had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for the Penguins (8-2-2), who scored four consecutive goals and extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2).

“I thought the third period was our best,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “I thought the second period, we started to get things going. I thought it was starting to be more in line with how we wanted to play in the second and then I thought we were really happy with the third.”

Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (3-6-3), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2) and eight of nine (1-5-3).

“It's not about being fragile, it's about doing the right things,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “It's about having some toughness to you and digging in. … We can talk about being fragile, but why don't we get a little bit tougher? Why don't we get a little bit harder and more consistent? And if you do that, then you're going to give yourself a chance to win. But fragile is different when it comes down to skating and puck battles and assignments, when we know we have to do them. That's different. There's no reason to be fragile on that. You need to dig in."