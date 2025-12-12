Boldy helps Wild end Stars' 11-game point streak

Boldy scored into an empty net at 18:29 to make it 4-2, and Johansson made it a 5-2 final at 19:10 with another empty-net goal.

“We have belief and we know what we're capable of,” Boldy said. “There's never been a doubt in that. So, yeah, those teams (like Dallas) are the measuring stick. They're so good. So, for us to come in and find ways to win, it's not always pretty. There's ups and downs. Those are good teams. The biggest thing for us is to play our game and make it hard on them.

“You're not going to win every night, and sometimes that rescue doesn't always work, but I think the way we've shown up and played as a team and everyone on the ice working together and doing the right thing, I think, is what's been giving us success."

Jason Robertson put the Stars in front 1-0 on the power play at 9:32 of the first period, scoring on Dallas’ first shot of the game for his 20th goal of the season. His wrist shot from above the left face-off circle deflected in off the stick of Boldy.

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 at 16:10 when he tapped in the rebound of Boldy’s sharp-angled shot.

Heiskanen put Dallas ahead 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 10:19 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the left point.

Wyatt Johnston then had a goal overturned for Dallas at 12:26 after Minnesota challenged for offside.

“Shouldn’t matter,” Heiskanen said of the disallowed goal changing momentum. “Of course it’s a big goal if it comes in, but it shouldn’t really matter. Goal’s disallowed, and we should keep playing and try to score another one but just couldn’t do that today.”

Zach Bogosian tied it 2-2 at 17:30 with a high slap shot from the left point. It was the defenseman’s first goal of the season.

“It was a good win for us, coming off a long road trip,” Bogosian said. “I thought the guys were ready to go right away. Early on in the game we were getting pucks on net. They get one off our stick, I think it was on the PK, and the guys didn’t get frustrated, just kept pushing forward. So, it was a good all-around effort all three periods.”

NOTES: Stars forward Roope Hintz (undisclosed) left the game and was helped off the ice with 1:31 left in the third after being hit in the leg with a one-timer by Heiskanen. No update was provided on him. … Dallas had a 13-game road point streak end (9-0-4). The Stars’ last regulation loss away from home was Oct. 18 (3-1 at the St. Louis Blues). … Dallas went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and is 32-for-32 over its past 10 games dating to Nov. 25.