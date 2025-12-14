Game Preview: Wild vs. Bruins

Last Season on Wild vs. Bruins

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Boston. The Bruins won the series-opening game, 3-0, at TD Garden (2/4), and Minnesota earned a 1-0 win in Saint Paul (3/2).

RW Freddy Gaudreau scored the lone goal for Minnesota, with assists coming from LW Marcus Johansson and RW Mats Zuccarello. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-34 shots faced for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped all 28 shots faced in the second matchup.

C Matthew Poitras led the Bruins with two points (0-2=2). C Trent Frederic (1-0=1), C Morgan Geekie (1-0=1) and D Charlie McAvoy (1-0=1) all scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman went 1-1-0 with a 0.51 GAA, a .983 SV% and one shutout in two starts.