SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns again to Grand Casino Arena today, facing off against the Bruins after defeating the Senators 3-2 last night. Tonight, Wild fans are in for a treat, as D Quinn Hughes is expected to make his Wild debut.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Bruins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 14th at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Special Ticket Offer: Star Wars Ticket Pack, includes your ticket to the game and an exclusive EK2D2 long sleeve shirt
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KOOL108
Wild Record: 18-9-5
Bruins Record: 19-13-0
2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 19-10-5 (9-5-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
26.1%
21.8%
Penalty Kill
82.2%
77.9%
Faceoff
51.6%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.28
2.81
Goals Against / Games Played
3.09
2.63
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Bruins
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Boston. The Bruins won the series-opening game, 3-0, at TD Garden (2/4), and Minnesota earned a 1-0 win in Saint Paul (3/2).
RW Freddy Gaudreau scored the lone goal for Minnesota, with assists coming from LW Marcus Johansson and RW Mats Zuccarello. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-34 shots faced for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped all 28 shots faced in the second matchup.
C Matthew Poitras led the Bruins with two points (0-2=2). C Trent Frederic (1-0=1), C Morgan Geekie (1-0=1) and D Charlie McAvoy (1-0=1) all scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman went 1-1-0 with a 0.51 GAA, a .983 SV% and one shutout in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Bruins
- Johansson leads the Wild with 21 points (9-12=21) in 34 career games against Boston
- Zuccarello owns 16 points (3-13=16) in 24 games
- RW Vladamir Tarasenko has 15 points (6-9=15) in 20 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 11 points (3-8=11) in 32 games
Bruins Leaders Against Wild
- C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 26 games vs. the Wild
- RW David Pastrnak (8-7=15 in 16 games) and RW Viktor Arvidsson (6-9=15 in 27 games) have 15 points each
- D Hampus Lindholm owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 28 games
Recent Transactions
12/13/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
12/12/25
Acquired D Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/11/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
Placed D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello on Injured Reserve
12/7/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: upper body (one game missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (eight games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (10 games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper body (two games missed)
Mats Zuccarello: upper body (two games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games in two seasons (2000-02) with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
- Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
- LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (2019-21) at Boston College
- C Marat Khusnutdinov was selected by Minnesota in the second round (37th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and collected 11 points (3-8=11) in 73 games with the Wild (2023-25)
- C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and played one season at the University of Minnesota (2017-18)
- LW Alex Steeves was born in St. Paul
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has collected a point in six of its last eight contests against Boston (5-2-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past four seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
- 10 of the 17 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.