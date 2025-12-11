Wild vs. Stars Morning Skate Wrap Up

It’s a Central Division clash tonight as the Minnesota Wild opens a four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars at 7:00 p.m. These two teams met for the first time this season back on Oct. 14 with the Stars earning a 5-2 win in Dallas. Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) were the goal scorers for Minnesota in that game, while Zeev Buium tallied two points (0-2=2). Dallas went two-for-two on the power-play in that game en route to their five goals. Silver lining for the Wild, however, is that it has only allowed one power-play goal in its last 10 games (25-26) dating back to Nov. 19.

The Wild will remain shorthanded against the Stars in wake of recent injuries. Defenseman Jake Middleton and forward Mats Zuccarello have both been placed on Injured Reserve due to upper body injuries suffered in the 4-1 win over Seattle on Monday night. A Wild team that is already without forwards Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Marco Rossi (lower body) will have to keep adapting to the “next man up” mentality as the Dallas Stars, who own the second-best record in the NHL (21-5-5), roll into town.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start tonight for Minnesota, looking to earn his second consecutive win after a 23-save outing against Seattle. Gustavsson comes into tonight’s game with a 4-1-2 record over his last seven starts with a 1.81 GAA, a .930 SV% and one shutout. He is 3-4-0 all-time against the Stars with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 SV%. Gustavsson, who suffered the loss against Dallas back in October, has never lost consecutive games to the Stars in his career.

Lakeville, MN native Jake Oettinger will be in net for Dallas tonight. He owns a 14-4-2 record on the season with a 2.49 GAA, a .909 SV% and two shutouts. In his career against his hometown team, he yet to lose in regulation, going 8-0-3 with a 2.19 GAA, .926 SV% and one shutout.

Minnesota has found success at Grand Casino Arena lately, going 7-0-2 in its last nine home games. It’s the third-longest home point-streak in the NHL this season. It’s the Wild’s longest home point-streak since its team-record-tying 13-game streak in 2022 (March 16-April 22).

Players to watch:

Vladimir Tarasenko: In 37 career games against Dallas, Tarasenko owns 31 points (20-11=31), eight power-play goals and five game-winning goals. He has recorded a point (1-1=2) in two consecutive games against Dallas.

Kirill Kaprizov: Minnesota’s point leader has had great success against Dallas, tallying 16 points (8-8=16) in just 11 games against the Stars in his career—he has recorded at least a point in nine of those 11 games.