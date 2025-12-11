Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14).

D Zeev Buium (0-2=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-23 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Roope Hintz led the Stars with three points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-1=2) and D Esa Lindell (1-1=2) each notched two-point outings. G Jake Oettinger saved 39- of-41 shots faced to earn the victory for Dallas.