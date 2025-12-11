SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home today, inviting the Dallas Stars to face off at Grand Casino Arena following the 2-2 road trip to Canada and Seattle.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, December 11th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Special Ticket Offers: Waggle Player-Designed Hat Series: Jared Spurgeon
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Stars
Wild Record: 16-9-5
Stars Record: 21-5-5
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 39-43-13 (25-16-5 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
32.3%
22.1%
Penalty Kill
82.8%
80.6%
Faceoff
52.7%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.42
2.73
Goals Against / Games Played
2.52
2.67
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Stars
Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14).
D Zeev Buium (0-2=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-23 shots faced for Minnesota.
C Roope Hintz led the Stars with three points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-1=2) and D Esa Lindell (1-1=2) each notched two-point outings. G Jake Oettinger saved 39- of-41 shots faced to earn the victory for Dallas.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 31 points (20- 11=31) in 37 career games against Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 48 contests
- C Ryan Hartman (8-8=16 in 35 matches) and Kaprizov (8-8=16 in 11 games) each own 16 points
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 52 points (20-32=52) in 46 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 59 games
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 42 points (16-26=42) in 40 games
- C Matt Duchene has 41 points (14-27=41) in 60 career games
Recent Transactions
12/7/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
11/29/25
Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve
Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
11/28/25
Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
11/27/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (six games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (eight games missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (12 games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Wild F Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.