Wild at Kraken Morning Skate Wrap Up

Minnesota closes out its four-game road trip tonight in Seattle at 9:00 p.m. CT. After earning a 1-0 shutout to start the trip in Edmonton, the Wild has dropped its last two games in regulation to Calgary and Vancouver, marking the third time this season the team has suffered consecutive losses in that fashion.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start for Minnesota tonight. Prior to his loss in Vancouver, Gustavsson earned a point in five consecutive outings, going 3-0-2 with a with a 1.72 GAA, a .932 SV% and one shutout. In his career against the Kraken, Gustavsson owns a 3-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA, a .968 SV% and one shutout in three starts.

Seattle comes into tonight’s game on a five-game losing streak, four of which have come in regulation. This will mark the first time former Wild center Freddy Gaudreau will face his former team. He skated in 307 career games with Minnesota, tallying 134 points (56-78=134) over a span of four seasons (2021-25).

Philipp Grubauer will be the starting goaltender for the Kraken tonight. He comes into tonight’s game with a 4-0-1 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .895 SV% in seven games (four starts). In his career vs. Minnesota, Grubauer owns a 9-8-0 record with a 2.95 GAA, a .894 SV% and one shutout—he is winless in his last five starts against the Wild.

Minnesota is 8-3-1 all-time vs. Seattle including a 5-1-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena. The Wild has won the last five meetings between the two teams in Seattle.

The players to watch for Minnesota are Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Boldy (1-1=2) and Zuccarello (1-1=2) are both coming off multi-point outings against Vancouver on Saturday night, while Kaprizov tallied an assist. In nine career games against the Kraken, Kaprizov owns 14 points (5-9=14), Boldy has 13 points (8-5=13) in 10 games and Zuccarello has also collected 13 points (5-8=13) in 11 contests against Seattle.