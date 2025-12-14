SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild, with new addition D Quinn Hughes, is ready to face off against the Bruins at 5 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena following a 3-2 win over the Senators yesterday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Bruins
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
24 Zach Bogosian - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 14th at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KOOL108
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Bruins