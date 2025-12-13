Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Haight From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut Oct. 9 at St. Louis and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, has also collecting six points (5-1=6), one power-play goal (PPG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in 16 games for Iowa this season, ranking T-2nd on the team in goals. Haight recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and PPG and sixth in points. He also ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. For his career, Haight has skated in 83 games across two AHL seasons (2024-26) with Iowa, totaling 40 points (25-15=40), 34 penalty minutes, seven PPG and two GWG.

Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and will now wear sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Minnesota will host the Ottawa Senators today at 1 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3