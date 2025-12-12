Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiříček From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Jiříček (YIHR-ih-chehk) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jiříček, 22 (11/28/03), has skated in 12 games with Minnesota this season, registering nine shots. He has also played in 10 games with Iowa, tallying three points (1-2=3) and 31 shots. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czechia, owns 13 points (2-11=13) in 71 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024-25), including two points (1-1=2) in 18 games with the Wild. Jiříček owns 70 points (16-54=70) and 230 shots on goal in 125 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, and was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30, 2024. Jiříček wears sweater No. 55 with the Wild.

Minnesota will host the Ottawa Senators tomorrow, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

