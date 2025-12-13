SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back tonight, ready to face off against the Senators. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Senators
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon
24 Zach Bogosian - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 13th at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Senators